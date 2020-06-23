Helping our emails reach your inbox

After you’ve subscribed to the Indian Link newsletter(s), we want to make sure you get them in the right place. Here are a few tips for each email provider to ensure our newsletter(s) make it straight to your inbox. For all email providers, be sure to add “admin@indianlink.com.au” to your contact list.

Here’s a bonus tip: Make sure to check your Spam folder! In case our emails show up in the Spam folder, do mark the email and future messages from the sender as ‘not spam’.

Gmail

Gmail Desktop:

Click on the gear icon in the top right corner of Gmail, and select “Settings” from the dropdown list

Click the “Filters and Blocked Addresses” tab

Click on the “Create a New Filter” link

In the window that pops up, enter “@indianlink.com.au” in the ‘From’ field to add our domain

Click on “Create filter with this search” in the bottom left corner of the pop-up window

Check the box for “Never send it to Spam”

Click “Create filter.” You will be sent back to the Settings window with a notification saying “Your Filter was created”

If you are using the tabbed inbox, Indian Link emails may go to the ‘Promotions’ tab. To ensure our newsletters go directly to your Primary inbox:

On Desktop:

Drag and drop your newsletter to that tab OR right click on the email in your inbox and select Move to Tab > Primary

If you get the prompt This conversation has been moved to “Primary.” Do this for all future messages from admin@indianlink.com.au?, select Yes

On mobile web: Select the newsletter in your inbox, tap move from the dropdown menu and select Primary

On Gmail App: Tap on the hamburger icon in the top left-hand corner of the screen and select “Promotions” from the menu Open the Indian Link Newsletter Click on the three dots in the topmost right-hand corner of the screen (in the red header bar) Select “Move to,” then “Primary”



Outlook

Outlook Desktop App

Right click on any email in your inbox

Select Junk > Junk E-mail Options

In the Junk E-mail Options pop up window, go to the second tab on the top labelled “Safe Senders”

Click “Add”

Type in “@indianlink.com.au” and click OK

Click “Apply” in the bottom right hand corner of the window

Either hit “OK” or close out of the window

Outlook Web Access (OWA)

Click on the gear icon in the top right hand corner

Select “Options” from the drop down menu

In the left hand column, select Mail > Junk email > Safe senders

Enter “indianlink.com.au” in the box where it says “Enter a sender or domain here”

Click on the + icon

Save

Outlook OWA (beta version)

Click on the gear icon in the top right hand corner

Select “View full settings”

Select “Junk email”

Scroll down to the section for “Safe senders”

Enter “indianlink.com.au” in the box where it says “Enter a sender or domain here”

Click on the Add button

Save

Yahoo !

Yahoo Desktop

Go to “Settings” in the top right corner, and click on “More Settings” at the bottom of the menu

Click on “Filters” in the left side bar

Select “Add new filters” and give your filter a name

Under “Set Rules,” select “contains” and enter “@indianlink.com.au” for the filter value

Under “Choose a folder to move to,” select “Inbox” from the dropdown

Save

Android devices

Open your newsletter

Tap the picture next to admin@indianlink.com.au that displays before the message

Tap Add to Contacts

Select OK

iOS devices

Open your newsletter

Tap the email address newsletter@divenewsletter.com in From field

Tap Create New Contact

If you have any issues or questions about this, feel free to reach out to us at editor@indianlink.com.au.