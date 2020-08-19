Global COVID cases surpass 22 million

Source: CDC on Unsplash

The global number of Covid-19 cases has exceeded 22 million according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The official Chinese state-run press agency Xinhua reported that the CSSE data showed the worldwide case count on Wednesday reached 22,046,135. Moreover, a total of 778,557 deaths have been reported worldwide as a result of the pandemic.

The US has suffered the most from the pandemic, with 5,480,487 cases and 171,687 fatalities. Brazil follows with 3,359,570 reported cases and 109,888 deaths. India ranks number three for most recorded infections with numbers confirming more than 2.7 million cases.

In addition, countries with case numbers higher than 400,000 include Russia, South Africa, Peru, Mexico and Colombia. Other countries with over 30,000 fatalities include India, Mexico, Britain, Italy and France, according to the data depicted by the CSSE.

In Australia, the total number of recorded cases is creeping up on 24,000 since the second surge in the state Victoria. Currently, there are around 7,500 active cases in the country with 438 deaths as a result of the novel virus.

Today, the government announced the release of a potential vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. If the vaccine clears the final stages of trials without any major hitches, it is expected to be widely available by early 2021.

