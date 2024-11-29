Fostering community: ASAC Stellar South Asian Women Awards

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Yasmin Khan, the dedicated director of an unfunded voluntary domestic abuse support service, Onisha Patel, a pioneering structural biologist who identified a rare blood cancer, and Neerja Singh, a first-year university student who established a promising not-for-profit in Melbourne’s western suburbs are among those who have won honours at the fourth annual Australian South Asian Centre’s (ASAC) Stellar South Asian Women awards.

On November 23, Melbourne’s Queen Victoria Women’s Centre was awash with shimmering lenghas and sari and even more dazzling personalities, all gathered to celebrate powerhouse South Asian Women from a range of industries.

Approximately 130 guests attended ASAC’s Stellar South Asian Women Awards, an event dedicated to amplifying and recognising South Asian changemakers. This impactful gathering not only celebrated the stories and successes of these individuals but aimed to empower them and others to continue making significant, positive contributions to the world.

Nine winners were revealed from a shortlist of 34 finalists in the categories of Content Creator, Community & Advocacy, Business & Entrepreneurship, Sports & Fitness, Arts & Culture, STEM, Journalism & Literature, Emerging Leader and Global Impact.

With the theme ‘Reach Out and Rise’, a key focus of the event was the spirit of generosity and teamwork that drives success, embodied by each of the finalists and winners.

“These individuals are exceptional not just for their personal accomplishments, but also because of their unwavering commitment to being ladder holders,” ASAC Director Daizy Maan said in her opening address.

“It’s about opening doors for others, sharing opportunities and ensuring that when you reach the top, you’re not there alone, but you’re surrounded by a thriving community that you’ve helped nurture,’ Maan said.

With 120 nominations across nine categories, the awards were judged by a panel of twelve volunteers, including Indian Link’s Rajni Luthra. The event was meticulously organised over four months by a dedicated team of volunteers led by Maan and ASAC Community Manager Rumali Kularatne.

The winners include Manisha Dagore, a renowned Bollywood dance instructor celebrated for her exceptional community building classes, Akeisha Sandhu, a dedicated national soccer player recognised for inspiring South Asian participation in sports, and Alicia Vrajlal, a trailblazing Fijian-Indian journalist and founder of Draw Your Box, known for the crucial role of highlighting overlooked stories.

Fitzroy’s ‘Curry Queen’, the acclaimed chef and restaurateur Manpreet Sekhon, who also catered the event, was honoured for her innovative approach to Indian cuisine, alongside Jaspreet Sangha, the writer and director of the internationally renowned narrative short film “Yeh Kaisi Sharafat,” and Neha Kumar, a champion for art, community, and holistic healing.

Throughout the evening, the significance of shared success was repeatedly underscored, as attendees connected over a buffet meal from Masti, gave a heartfelt shout-out to a mentor to earn a gift bag, and cheered with enthusiasm for winners as they received their awards.

Two alumni of ASAC’s Brown Women Poetry program delivered heartfelt and empowering spoken word pieces – Jashan Kaur Sandhu using the metaphor of a suitcase to reflect on migration and emotional baggage, and AJ D’Costa composed a poignant poem on female visibility, celebrating the strength and resilience of women in every sphere of life.

Kularatne says the event was founded as a space to celebrate the contributions of South Asian women which are often overlooked in mainstream awards.

“It’s about reading your own table, instead of trying to compete in spaces where we know we are continuously marginalised or excluded,” she told Indian Link.

“It’s about saying we recognise the value and contributions South Asian people make in Australia – we don’t need to come to your table or try to squeeze into that one seat that you have for us. We have our own space and community.”

ASAC themselves are deeply committed to fostering community, through initiatives such as their Brown Women Comedy and regular book club. These programs have provided participants with enriching experiences and opportunities for connection, laughter, and shared learning, with Brown Women Comedy even touring to Edinburgh’s Fringe Festival.

Maan hopes attendees will take away this spirit of cooperation, continuing to show up for and enrich the lives of fellow members of their thriving ASAC community.

“I genuinely believe that to accelerate the pace of change and representation in this country, we’re going to need to back each other… sometimes we have differing views and sometimes we have to find the common ground where we can. But ASAC is a community for folks who are values aligned and who are South Asian, and we have space for allies too,” she said in her closing address.

