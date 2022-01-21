fbpx
Diaspora

UK Indian family builds $260K plane in their backyard

By Indian Link
0
Source: The Free Press Journal
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

The world has been isolating and retreating indoors during waves of COVID infections for the last two years. While many used this time to discover a new hobby or passion, a UK-based Indian family spent their lockdowns on a challenging project of building a four-seater plane from scratch, The Sun UK reported

Essex-based Engineer Ashok Aliseril, 38, along with his family fulfilled their lockdown dream after finally finishing building a small plane in their backyard garden. Wife Abhilasha Dubey, 35, and children Tara, 6, and Diya, 3, couldn’t wait to get in the air after completing the 1,500-hour, £140,000 ($264,101.60 AUD) project.

The couple funded the project by saving money on school breakfast clubs, commuting, and socialising. The family spent over two years on the project with just an instruction manual and YouTube videos for guidance, The Telegraph reported

“It’s like having a new toy, except much more exciting,” Ashok Aliseril said, according to The Free Press Journal.

“Ashok has been working hard for the last two years and now our dream has finally come true,” said Ashok’s wife.

Source: The Free Press Journal

The decision to build came after the family wanted their own plane to fly around in. But as there were no appealing options available for sale, Ashok decided to take matters into his own hands, literally.

“We started saving money during the first lockdown, we always knew we wanted to own a plane, we saved a lot of money in the first few months, so we thought we could do it, ”Ashok said. “It will be amazing, every hour late at night, and once we get to the sky it will be worth it,” said Abhilasha.

Ashok ordered the parts for the plane in March 2020, just as the UK-based Indian family found themselves in-home quarantine due to COVID-19.

“It was worth it in the end, when we were together in the sky,” Ashok said.

With a pilot’s license under his belt, Ashok Aliseril plans to take the Abhilasha, Tara, and Diya on their first flight in the family plane.

READ ALSO: ‘Polar Preet’: first woman of colour to ski solo across Antartica

 

- Advertisement -
Previous article2022 T20 World Cup: India v Pak at the MCG
Next article REVIEW: Mission Frontline season 2 (Discovery+)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

gurpreet singh

#MyWork: Prison officer Gurpreet Singh

Indian Link - 0
  Sydney’s GURPREET SINGH tells RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA about his work with Corrective Services NSW. My job title Deputy Superintendent Classifications and Placement, at the Silverwater Correctional...
Bhaukaal 2

Review: Bhaukaal season 2 (MX Player)

Indian Link - 0
  There is no pre-defined meaning to the title, 'Bhaukaal', but colloquially in the local North Indian lingo, it egoistically means "in one's own style,...

Auntyji on the ethics of cross-racial surrogacy

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji I don’t know if you have watched a Hindi film on surrogacy on Netflix called Mimi, but I have a question for you...
book review rashida tayabali

BOOK REVIEW: Life after Ali by Rashida Tayabali

Anu Shivaram - 0
  The story begins with Tasneem, a mother of two adolescent children, attending her husband Ali’s funeral at a mosque in Sydney. Ali’s sudden and untimely...

 REVIEW: Mission Frontline season 2 (Discovery+)

Indian Link - 0
  The series is like a documentary. It introduces the audience to the armed forces, close and upfront, with the help of celebrities. AT A GLANCE ...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020