Delhi Metro launches ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ ahead of G20

The Delhi Metro has launched special ‘Tourist Smart Cards’ ahead of the G20 summit, offering “unlimited rides” in the metro network in two categories.

These will be available from today, Monday 4 Sept, at selected Metro stations.

The Tourist Smart Cards will however not be available at the Airport Express Line.

This initiative by Delhi Metro aims to facilitate the G20 delegates and international visitors who might be interested in exploring prominent tourist places of the capital city as they arrive in Delhi, in the lead up to the G20 summit.

The G20 summit is scheduled to be held 9 -10 Sept, with more than 25 world leaders having confirmed their attendance including Australia’s Anthony Albanese.

The Tourist Smart Cards can be purchased from 36 Metro stations which will be available in two categories – one-day validity and three-day validity cards.

“The one-day validity Tourist Smart Card will be available for Rs 200 (approximately AUD $3.70) whereas three-day validity card will be available for Rs 500 (approximately AUD $9.30). This amount also includes a refundable security deposit of Rs 50 (approximately AUD $0.90).” said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Corporate Communications, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

“Besides unlimited rides, these cards are of great benefit to tourists as they can seamlessly travel in the entire network from the first train to the last train service available for the day. There are no penalties or surcharges levied on Tourist Smart Cards on account of instances like entry/exit mismatch, overstay in system, overstepping etc,”

Delhi Metro, India’s largest metro network, ranked among one of the largest metro systems in the world is well connected to almost all the prominent tourist destinations in the city like Red Fort, Jama Masjid, Akshardham Temple, Kalkaji Temple, etc.

Tourists can seamlessly reach these tourist places by travelling on various corridors of the Delhi Metro by using these cards.

They can also download the Delhi Metro Rail App for more details on the network to plan their journey.

The app also includes a dedicated section on the homepage by the name of ‘Tour Guide’ where they can find the list of all stations and tourist places nearby.

