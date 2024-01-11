Deakin University inaugurates India campus in GIFT City

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Australia’s Deakin University has officially opened its India campus, making it the country’s first international branch campus. The inauguration ceremony at Deakin’s GIFT City Campus in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, was attended by His Excellency Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India among other dignitaries.

Prior to the campus inauguration, a meeting took place between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a Deakin delegation. Discussions during the meeting touched upon the collaboration between government and academic institutions, specifically in the field of cyber security. John Stanhope AM, Chancellor; Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor; and Ravneet Pawha, Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), represented Deakin at the meeting.

During the inauguration event, His Excellency Philip Green OAM, Australian High Commissioner to India, remarked that Australia establishing India’s first foreign university campus marks a notable moment in bilateral relations, particularly in the education sector. The Australian High Commissioner spoke during the event at the India campus in GIFT City, emphasizing the commencement of a new chapter in education ties.

“Australia setting up India’s first ever foreign university campus is a landmark moment in Australia-India relations. This opens a new chapter in our education ties, and this is only the beginning,” said Mr Green.

Vibrant! A new chapter in 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #education ties!

Australia’s @Deakin university opens its campus doors at Gujarat’s @GIFTCity_ for Indian students, becoming the first foreign university to do so in 🇮🇳. More 🇮🇳 students can now benefit from an 🇦🇺 education. @narendramodi @AlboMP pic.twitter.com/3E6tEYkuQm — Philip Green OAM (@AusHCIndia) January 10, 2024

Deakin’s GIFT City Campus offers local students access to postgraduate courses in business analytics and cyber security at half the cost of Australian international fees. Professor Iain Martin, Vice-Chancellor of Deakin University, stated that the establishment of the first international branch campus in India reflects their commitment to providing global education for the digital age.

In recognition of Deakin University’s 50th anniversary and 30 years in India, the institution announced two fully funded scholarships for economically challenged students, underscoring Deakin’s commitment to educational equity.

The GIFT City Campus boasts modern facilities, including digital classrooms, libraries, and cyber security labs. As India’s workforce requirements evolve in emerging technology sectors, Deakin University plans to expand its academic portfolio at the India campus, contributing to India’s growing digital workforce.

Ms. Ravneet Pawha, Deakin Vice-President (Global Alliances) and CEO (South Asia), shared her vision for GIFT City to become a regional hub, attracting students globally to India and offering Australian students a unique opportunity to spend a trimester in Gujarat.

“Our bold vision is for GIFT City is to be a regional hub in the future, attracting students from across the globe to India, and offering Australian students a unique opportunity to spend a trimester at Gujarat,” she said.

Post the launch, Deakin University initiated industry engagements with the inaugural Deakin University x IABCA Leadership Roundtable. The event aimed to facilitate a dialogue on ‘Building Sustainable Futures across the Australia-India Corridor,’ bringing together figures from both Indian and Australian governments and industries.

Ms. Pawha acknowledged the collaborative efforts and support from both governments in realizing the project, envisioning a future where education transcends borders. She encouraged Indian students and professionals to consider the opportunity and contribute to a tech-forward global economy.

The interest in studying at Deakin’s GIFT City Campus has seen a rise, with potential students drawn to internationally accredited programs and internship opportunities within GIFT City’s industry network. Priced at approximately 21 lacs rupees for the two-year course (fast-tracked to 18 months), the program will be delivered by local and international staff, along with guest lecturers from leading industry figures.

Deakin GIFT City Campus is currently accepting applications until March 31, 2024, with classes scheduled to commence in July 2024. Those interested in learning more can register for updates at Deakin’s official website.

Established in 1974, Deakin University combines excellence in teaching, research, and partnerships with industry and government. Operations in South Asia began in 1994, positioning it as one of the early overseas education providers in the region. The university engages with the government, industry, and academia to share its culture of education and research.

Deakin University’s Indian links date back to the 1890s. It is named after former Australian Prime Minister Alfred Deakin, who envisioned a future where students from Australia and India would engage in cross-border interactions and establish enduring intellectual collaborations. Alfred Deakin’s early involvement with India, driven by his interests in irrigation and cultural diversity, led him to publish a research report titled “Irrigated India” in 1893. His explorations of India’s spiritual centres and architecture culminated in the publication of Temple and Tomb in India.

