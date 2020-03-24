Delhi police has initiated a strong vigil to keep public safe by ensuring the compliance to the directions of the GNCT and Commissioner of Police. During the field visit scores of good citizens were felicitated for their efforts in building a safe delhi while fighting COVID-19.

Delhi Police has registered 1,012 cases in different areas of the national capital on the first day of the lockdown implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus epidemic that has claimed at least nine lives in India so far.

A police officer said on Monday that most of these cases were registered under Section 188 of the IPC and Delhi Police Act.

The Delhi Police said in a statement: “These criminal cases were registered under Section 188 of the IPC and Sections 65 and 66 of the Delhi Police Act.”

A Delhi Police spokesperson said: “Of the total cases registered, 100 cases were registered in various police stations under section 188 of the IPC. While 475 under section 65 of Delhi Police Act and 323 under section 66 of Delhi Police Act, 801 cases were registered under Delhi Police Act. Among the 15 districts, the maximum 29 cases were registered in South East District under Section 188. Whereas in this district the highest and total 211 cases were registered under Delhi Police Act.”

