Coachella 2025 lineup serves a South Asian talent buffet

Coachella, the iconic music festival held annually in the Californian desert, has just announced its 2025 lineup, and the news is thrilling for fans of South Asian music. This year, the festival – running across two weekends from April 11-13 and 18-20 – features an impressive exhibit of South Asian musicians and DJs, marking a significant step forward for the global recognition of the region’s rich musical atmosphere.

Over the past few years, South Asian artists have steadily made their mark on the Coachella stage. Previous performers like Diljit Dosanjh, AP Dhillon, Ali Sethi, Sid Sriram, and Joy Crookes have already set the bar high, showcasing a blend of traditional roots and modern elements. This year’s lineup continues that legacy with a mix of rising stars and seasoned talents, further cementing South Asia’s position in the global music arena.

Tyla

Born Tyla Laura Seethal, this South African artist with Indian, Mauritian, Zulu, and Irish ancestry has taken the global music scene by storm. Her viral hit “Water” propelled her into the spotlight, followed by chart-topping singles like “PUSH 2 START.” Tyla’s blend of influences creates a sound that is as dynamic as her heritage, making her Coachella 2025 debut one of the most anticipated performances this year.

Charli XCX

Born in Charlotte Emma Aitchison, known professionally as Charli XCX, is the child of a Gujarati Indian mum and Scottish father. Having grown up in Essex, she is someone who proudly showcases her Indian roots and is vocal about representation in the music industry.

Hanumankind

Kerala-born rapper Sooraj Cherukat, better known as Hanumankind, has had a fascinating journey that spans continents. Growing up across Egypt, Nigeria, Trinidad & Tobago, France, the UAE, and the U.S., his eclectic upbringing is reflected in his music. After breaking out with his 2024 single “Big Dawgs,” he’s become a voice to watch in the global hip-hop scene. Marking his debut at Coachella is a testament to the international appeal of his unique style.

Indira Paganotto

Indira Paganotto grew up learning from her father, a DJ in the vibrant music scene of Goa during the 1980s. Her sound pays homage to her roots while embracing the contemporary techno scene, making her a standout act at Coachella 2025.

Indo Warehouse

This NYC-based record label and event series, featuring Kahani, Anvaya and Kunal Merchant, is redefining South Asian electronic music. Their sound seamlessly blends traditional South Asian textures, rhythms, and vocals with modern electronic beats, creating an experience that’s both nostalgic and innovative.

Sammy Virji

Hailing from the UK, DJ and producer Sammy Virji is set to bring his signature creations to Coachella. Known for his collaborations, including those with his father, Fayyaz, a trombonist and composer, Sammy’s music pushes boundaries while staying deeply rooted in his South Asian heritage.

Coachella’s embrace of South Asian talent is part of a larger trend of increasing diversity in global music festivals. For years, South Asian artists have been underrepresented on international stages, despite the region’s deep cultural and musical history. By including these voices, Coachella 2025 is not only giving these artists a platform but also introducing their music to a broader audience, paving the way for even greater representation in the future.

This shift reflects a growing recognition of the global appeal of South Asian music. From Bollywood- inspired beats to indie sounds and experimental electronic tracks, South Asian musicians are carving out their space in the global music conversation.

