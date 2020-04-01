Build new skills with these free apps while social distancing

Find the silver lining in being stuck at home by learning something new every day.

Instead of constantly refreshing your Instagram feed as you round off day ten of social distancing, why not use all this free time to learn something new? With plenty of apps that offer online lessons on a variety of subjects, maybe this is the perfect occasion to finally pick up that guitar, learn Spanish, or even finish writing your novel – all from the comfort of your room.

Learn a new language

Duolingo, an American language-learning app, offers over twenty courses to pick up languages like French, German, Japanese, Swahili, Latin and Arabic. The app and website are completely free while you can opt for their premium service for a nominal fee. Their study process includes reading aloud, listening to pronunciations, matching images to words, and even practising with a language bot.

Take an online course

Whether it’s Khan Academy, Coursera or Udemy, there is plenty of material online to develop both hard and soft skills. These platforms cater to more than 50 million students each with online classes available in a variety of languages. You simply need to watch the videos to learn something new. With this, you can learn to build a website, learn about financial markets or even re-visit high school trigonometry.

Foster your creativity

Apps like Anchor teach you how to produce your own audio pieces. By listening to their podcasts on how to script, record, and edit your work, you’ll be able to create your own podcasts by the end it.

Music apps like Figure and Garage Band allow you to merge audio together to create your own music.For video editing, Replay is free and easily accessible to blend your photos or short clips together with text and music.

For writing inspiration, look out for Wattpad, a community of fiction writing that allows to read other’s stories or even publish your own work for critique.

Learn to dance

If you were too shy to join a dance class because you looked silly, what better place to learn than your living room? Apps like Pocket Salsa introduce you to the smooth moves of Latin dance while Fitivity provides lessons for hip-hop and breakdancing. Step Dance Moves teaches the lesser-known dance form of ‘stepping’ while Belly Dance Fitness, as the name suggest, is dedicated to that seductive dance form. For Indian dance lovers, Dance with Madhuri offers crash courses from our favourite Bollywood dance diva while the Learn Bhangra app is a dance/workout all on its own.

