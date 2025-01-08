Border-Gavaskar series: A first timer’s point of view

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Growing up in a cricket obsessed family, cricket has always been a constant in my life, but my relationship with it has been shaped by the adrenaline-filled excitement of ODIs and T20s. Watching the Indian team dominate in the 2011 World Cup or play thrilling matches in shorter formats cemented my love for the game. But Test cricket? That was uncharted territory, one I had approached with skepticism, and, honestly, low expectations.

When I finally attended my first-ever Test match as part of the Border-Gavaskar series – Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test – I was full of questions. Why do people sit through five days of what I assumed would be slow, uneventful cricket? How could it compare to the fast-paced matches I grew up loving? And, perhaps most significantly, would I get bored?

To say I was let down by India’s batting would be an understatement. For someone accustomed to heart-racing centuries and thrilling chases, waiting for India’s bowlers to save the day was a strange and new feeling. Watching Jasprit Bumrah walk in at No. 10 and still managing to put up a fight gave me a flicker of hope, but where was the dominant batting lineup I’d come to admire?

For the first time, I found myself eagerly awaiting India’s bowling spells more than their batting prowess. Every ball thrown became a nerve-wracking moment, and Bumrah’s sheer precision at the crease was just the chef’s kiss.

What truly caught me off guard, though, was the crowd. Indian fans filling up stadiums is no surprise, but there was something distinctly different about the Test cricket audience this year. Was this unique to the Boxing Day Test, or is this how Test fans always are? As a newbie, I didn’t know, but the energy was contagious.

Even Day 1, which began as a slow and almost boring affair, ended with fireworks. The Indian bowling attack came alive in the last 1.5 hours, giving the audience a glimpse of the action they had waited all day to see. Wickets tumbled, close calls had us on edge, and suddenly, my faith in Test cricket started to bloom.

Day 3 was a revelation. Watching Rishabh Pant practice in the nets was thrilling enough, but seeing Nitish Kumar Reddy’s maiden Test century was a moment I’ll never forget. It felt like a personal victory, as if I’d been part of his journey all along.

Day 4 delivered even more drama. India’s bowlers once again had the Australian team on the ropes, leaving them nine wickets down. But just when we thought the day would end on a high, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland orchestrated a surprising last-wicket partnership, clawing back some crucial runs for Australia. The Border-Gavaskar series became maddening and exhilarating all at once.

By this point, my skepticism about Test cricket was long gone. So much so that, despite having a 7 PM flight out of Melbourne, we rushed to buy tickets for Day 5.

Day 5 was an experience in itself. With no reserved seating, it was a free-for-all. We left our hotel at 7:30 AM, arriving at the MCG an hour and a half before play began. The Bharat Army was already in full swing, drumming at the entrance and building up the excitement.

My brother, an ardent fan, dashed straight to the Indian fan zone and ended up meeting Harsha Bhogle and Mark Howard. Meanwhile, I endured the scorching sun, feeling like a tandoori chicken.

By the time the Border-Gavaskar series moved to Sydney, I was watching from the comfort of home. Yet, the thrill didn’t fade. Moments like Jasprit Bumrah’s clash with Sam Konstas were as entertaining as any Bollywood drama. My dad’s running commentary – “Yeh ladka pitne wale kaam karta hai!” – added another layer of hilarity to the experience.

Final thoughts

My first Test series taught me that cricket, in its purest form, isn’t just about the game. It’s about the moments – the saucy player rivalries, the heart-stopping near-misses, and the unexpected performances that turn the tide.

Whether it’s the thrill of the crowd, the artistry of the bowlers, or the drama on the pitch, Test cricket has won me over. And for that, I’m grateful.

