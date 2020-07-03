At Woolsthorpe Manor (Birthplace of Isaac Newton)





I love roaming in Europe where every step has a history. It is a pleasure going around London, Paris and Vienna visiting memorials to scientists, poets and thinkers. Recently, I had another opportunity of being at Woolsthorpe Manor, the birthplace of Isaac Newton.



My wife, Usha and I hopped onto a train in London and travelled an hour and a half, to Grantham (the constituency of the ex-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher), a distance of 160 kms. Then a cab-ride for 20 mins, brought us to Woolsthorpe Manor, a typical English village with about twenty or so houses. You see an occasional car pass by and one or two men walking their dogs.

This was not just the birthplace of Newton. This was the place where gravity, structure of white light and calculus were born. All in this house! Newton was born here in 1842. His mother wished that he remain there looking after the family estate, consisting of land, cattle and sheep. He abandoned her wishes and joined the Trinity College in Cambridge. Soon after he joined, plague broke out in London and Cambridge. Schools and colleges were closed.





Newton came back to this house to remain with his mother. He could have spent his days merrily; the family was quite rich. However, he chose to pursue his interest in mathematics and physics. He thought hard about gravity and consolidated his views. He quietly went to a room on the top floor and kept a prism in the path of light entering through a window. Light

dispersed into its constituent seven colours, a great discovery. Then he placed an inverted prism across the dispersed light and confirmed that that they unite to give white light. This was one of the earliest experiments carried out in optics.

Further, he invented calculus, which has become an essential tool for scientists and engineers. All those within this building and within those two years called Annis Mirrablis (1865 – 67).

After the plague subsided he returned to Cambridge and became a professor and a great scientist. Today the house has become a museum managed by the U K National Trust.



This is my third visit to this place. I have written two books on him. The first one is in Kannada, published by Vasantha Prakashana, Bengaluru, in 2013, the second one is in English published by Prism Books Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru, in 2017. I had presented my Kannada book to the museum in 2014.

We went to the reception area where books and articles about Newton and his theory are exhibited for sale. My wife told the girl who was issuing tickets that we were there to present my book. She was thrilled to hear this. When she saw the book, she invited all the staff in the museum to assemble in front of the house for the occasion. The staff received my book and were excited to run through its pages. Then I told them that I had presented my Kannada book in the past. On hearing this one of them thought for a second and said,” Please follow me.” He took me upstairs in the building to a large table and pointed towards the right top corner of it. Curious to know what it was I rushed there. What did I find? The copy of my Kannada book with a note below it! The book has been preserved with other material with a glass cover on top. Nothing would make an author happier. I felt elevated – “My book is exhibited at the

birthplace of Newton!” Then we were taken to every room in the house and allowed to take pictures.

There is no science on the ground floor, rather a large kitchen with a dining table and utensils of the time. The first floor of the house is where scientific breakthroughs happened. You will find Newton’s study here. A desk and a chair. Papers are scattered over the table. There is a pen and ink. One can also find the telescope. It is now history that he built a telescope which was much better than what Galileo had done before him. There is a pullover hung on the chair. Perhaps this was the place where he developed calculus.



The next room has the door half open and a window too that is half open. It was here that he conducted his experiment on light. Papers are spread over the desk here too. There are lenses and prisms at the window still dispersing light. The adjacent room has a big chair and his robe. His bedroom is next door, with a broad bed, white sheets and a jug on the table. Exhibited all over the building are his papers and books. You could also see his walking stick and a lock of his hair.

Have I forgotten something? No, not at all. The apple tree is just outside the house. According to the most told fairy tale of science, Newton once saw beneath this tree and was contemplating something. An apple fell on his head. Then he started wondering “Why did the apple fell down? Why didn’t it fly up?”. Then it occurred to him that the Earth had attracted the apple because of gravity. This tale is dismissed by the experts today. It is said that he was

thinking of gravity for quite some time before and that it was not the Eureka moment for gravity. However, it was Newton’s brilliance that told him; the force that makes the apple fall down to earth, also holds the moon and the earth in their orbits. That is gravity. What a masterstroke of a genius! That changed the path of science.



The tree has undergone many changes, it has decayed, split and regrown. It has made way for thousands of souvenirs all over the world. In 2010, a small chunk of the tree was sent to outer space to allow it to experience zero gravity. In an adjacent building, filled with school students, there is a facility for one to perform experiments to understand Newton’s laws of motion. There are ample demonstrations to appreciate his theory of light and gravity. Once the tour ended, the staff booked a taxi for us to return to Grantham. I sat in the waiting room thinking that I was lucky to have visited places connected with Newton, Darwin, Shakespeare, Wordsworth, Einstein, Sigmund Freud

READ ALSO: On Amish Tripathi’s new book ‘Legend of Suheldev’