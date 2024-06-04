Asha Bhat wins at Women Changing the World awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Asha Bhat is a Woman Changing the World!

Asha Bhat of WA, CEO of Southern Aboriginal Corporation (SAC) in Albany, has been named the Leader of the Year winner at the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.

The Women Changing the World Awards, presented by Dr. Tererai Trent, Zimbabwean educator and women’s empowerment advocate (and known as “Oprah Winfrey’s all-time favourite guest”), celebrate and recognise women achieving outstanding success in areas such as sustainability, humanitarian work, leadership, advocacy, tech, product development, education, health, and innovation.

Dr. Trent explained, “These exceptional women are here to awaken hearts, give permission to recapture dreams, and inspire the women of the world to come together to forge a brighter path for all. The rising of women is the awakening of everybody.”

Asha said she was excited to win gold in her category in the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards.

“Winning this award is a profound honour and a testament to the power of diversity and inclusion. It underscores the importance of cultural fusion in creating solutions that deliver significant outcomes for marginalised communities. I am deeply moved by this recognition and inspired to continue my work.”

“I was in awe of the incredible women in my category and the event as a whole. Each woman’s story was a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of resilience and determination.”

🌟 Delighted to share that I’ve been honoured as the Global Award Winner for Leader of the Year at the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards! 🌍✨ Thanks to @TereraiTrent and all supporters of women’s leadership, sustainability, and humanitarian efforts worldwide. #WCWAwards2024 pic.twitter.com/LIYXF1MIBQ — Asha Bhat OAM (@asha_bha) May 26, 2024

In the last 12 months, Asha Bhat has:

Successfully expanded the Family Violence Prevention Legal Service to additional regions in Western Australia, providing essential support to vulnerable women. Implemented a housing initiative that secured affordable housing for 10% more at-risk individuals, ensuring safe shelter for families in need. Led impactful community projects that addressed social and emotional wellbeing for Indigenous families, fostering a holistic approach to support.

Asha Bhat of WA was honoured with an OAM in 2022 and won the Australian Award for Excellence in Women’s Leadership earlier this year.

She attributes this success to her unwavering commitment to social justice, equity, and her ability to blend cultural heritage to create impactful solutions.

She is committed to continuing to make an impact through her work and her vision for the future is to create lasting and transformative change that positively impacts the lives of marginalised individuals and communities across Australia, particularly in regional and rural areas.

The complete list of winners at the 2024 Women Changing the World Awards can be found at: https://wcwawards.com/winners.

For more information on the Awards visit: https://wcwawards.com/

READ ALSO: Asha Bhat: Bringing hope to vulnerable communities.