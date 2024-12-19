$525,000 spent on cultural festivals and events: NSW Govt

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The New South Wales Government is continuing its commitment to cultural diversity with over $500,000 in grants to support grassroots festivals and events across New South Wales. Through the Stronger Together festival and Event Grant program, 64 community organisations will receive a share of $525,000 to host events that celebrate the state’s rich cultural heritage.

NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, Steve Kamper, said the grants are about fostering social cohesion and celebrating the unique heritage of communities across the state. “These grants are about bringing communities together to celebrate their unique heritage and cultures that make NSW such a great place to live,” Mr Kamper said.

From the lively rhythms of Ethiopian drums in Mt Druitt to the colourful dances of Tibetan traditions in Nowra, these grants will help bring local communities together through a variety of cultural expressions.

The events will take place between 1st March and 31st July of 2025, and will provide opportunities for people from all walks of life to share their stories, enjoy diverse cultural experiences, and celebrate what makes NSW one of the most cultural places in the world.

These celebrations include a Tibetan festival in Nowra featuring cultural foods, music, and dances, an international food and dance festival in Coffs Harbour, a multicultural unity gala in Dubbo, and an Ethiopian cultural festival in Mt Druitt.

“Whether it’s music, dance, food, or storytelling, these events allow us to experience the richness of diversity that defines NSW.” He highlighted that from Nowra to Coffs Harbour, Dubbo to Mt Druitt, These festivals showcase the creativity and spirit of the multicultural communities that call New South Wales home.

The Stronger Together Festival and Event Grants, ranging from $5,000 to $20,000, empower communities to showcase their cultural traditions while promoting social unity. “The NSW Government continues to support these vibrant festivals and events because they demonstrate the value of cultural diversity and build understanding between people, which can only strengthen our society,” Mr Kamper added.

For more information on the Stronger Together Festival and Event Grants, visit multicultural.nsw.gov.au/multicultural-nsw-grants/.

Read more: $2.6M in Maitri Research and Cultural Partnerships Grants



