100+ academics write to Modi backing JEE-NEET exams

In what can definitely be termed as a shot in the arm for the government facing Opposition flak, a sweeping number of academics have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting the conduct of JEE-NEET exams in the hope that students will not lose a year. The list of academics includes professors from Delhi University, JNU, Central University of Kerala, and California University among others.

READ ALSO: India is key for global access to a COVID-19 vaccine – here’s why

The initiative was coordinated by a group of concerned academics who expressed their support for the government’s decision to conduct the JEE-NEET exams.

“The dreams and future of our youth and students cannot be compromised at any cost. However, some are trying to play with the future of our students simply to propel their own political agenda and oppose the government,” they wrote responding to the naysayers.

“We hope and strongly believe that under your able leadership, the central government will successfully conduct the JEE-NEET exams taking full precautions to ensure that the future of students is taken care of and the academic calendar for 2020-21 is rolled out.”

The letter penned by the academics mentioned that they “wholeheartedly welcome” the government’s move while citing the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a petition for postponement of these exams. They stated that any further delay in conducting the tests would result in a waste of a precious year for students.

They wrote that “Youth and students are the future of the nation but in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, clouds of uncertainty have gathered over their careers too”.

There are a lot of apprehensions about admissions and classes which, they say, need to be resolved at the earliest.

Prof. C.B. Sharma of IGNOU, Prof. Prakash Singh of the Delhi University, Prof. Sanjeev Sharma, the VC of MGCUB in Bihar’s Motihari, Prof. Jayaprasad, the Pro-VC of the Central University of Kerala, Prof. Ainul Hasan of the JNU are among the academics who wrote the letter to PM Modi.

READ ALSO: Trump welcomes Indian as new US citizen at White House