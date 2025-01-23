‘The Promise’: Arnold Dix’s epic rescue of 41 Indian workers

Reading Time: 6 minutes

When Arnold Dix stood at the mouth of a collapsed Himalayan tunnel and declared that all 41 trapped men would return home alive, he knew instantly it was an “obviously outrageous promise”. Yet, it was this very promise that galvanized hope amid despair and laid the foundation for one of the most extraordinary rescue operations of our time.

In his new book The Promise (Simon & Schuster India), Australian tunnelling expert Arnold Dix recounts the harrowing days that followed, blending technical brilliance with profound courage. From rallying a global network of underground experts to navigating the delicate faith of local Indian communities, his story is as much about the resilience of the human spirit as it is about science and strategy.

“I felt the promise was crucial – not just for the families and the rescuers but for the trapped men themselves. It was the only way to create the belief, focus and energy we would need to make the impossible possible,” Dix tells Indian Link in an exclusive interview.

In November 2023, a section of the Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarakhand collapsed. The site was under construction, leaving 41 Indian workers trapped inside. A 17-day rescue operation brought all the “Indian sons” back to safety. This is the story of the man who turned the improbable into reality. Arnold Dix’s The Promise

‘You should not know who I am’

In the prologue, geologist, engineer and barrister Arnold mentions how his name meant nothing to most people until the 2023 rescue-op took place.

A call came asking for his help; Arnold was in Germany. “I gave some preliminary advice and asked the people who contacted me to jump in a helicopter, take some photographs, and send them to me so I could get a better sense of the situation,” Arnold recalls.

“A day or two later, when I was in Ljubljana, Slovenia, I received further details about the collapse. At that point, I put out a call to several colleagues around the world to share my initial thoughts and brainstorm possible strategies together.”

As more information trickled in, Arnold became increasingly concerned about the unstable nature of the rock. “I offered some ideas, outlining how they might begin to approach the rescue. It was then that they asked me to attend the site in person.”

While Arnold made his way to the tunnel, he learned that a small temple at the entrance of the collapse site had been demolished on the first day of Diwali.

“Local priests believed this act had angered the local mountain God Baba Bokh Nage while I seemed more focused on Maa Kali, the goddess of time dilation and death, causing the tunnel to collapse,” says Arnold, revealing a deeply spiritual and god-fearing side to him. “Out of respect, I asked Rahul Gupta, the Chief Engineer of India, to take me to the rebuilt temple so I could offer prayers before beginning the rescue efforts.”

When he reached the site, finally, Arnold realised the accident had taken place in a geologically unforgiving part of the Himalayas.

“There had been 21 prior collapses in the zone between the portal and the current collapse site. The rock was so fragile that when I touched it, it disintegrated in my hands. From my professional perspective, it was clear that this wasn’t just a single collapse – we were dealing with a highly unstable geological structure that was almost certain to continue caving in. I realised that the lives of the trapped workers, as well as our rescue team, were in grave danger.”

What lies beneath

They began forming multiple teams, each attempting to rescue the men in different ways, and this collaboration transformed the entire effort.

“The approach shifted from that initial flurry of activity, where bigger, stronger, and faster seemed to be the priority, to something far more subtle and sophisticated,” Arnold explains. “By working together in a complementary way, we were able to develop a more thoughtful and unified strategy, which ultimately became the foundation for the rescue.”

In hindsight, Arnold feels that he had been drawn towards this monumental purpose, long before the tunnel caved in. Arnold Dix’s The Promise

“I was preparing for this mission, unknowingly, by traveling to some of the most extreme tunnelling environments around the world. Weeks before the rescue, I started assembling a playlist of music – highly spiritual and reflective pieces, which was completely unlike the kind of music I normally listened to. This playlist, recorded on Spotify and timestamped, predated the events of the rescue, as though I were somehow preparing my mind for what lay ahead.”

Another odd thing was that, just before Arnold left Australia for his world tour of extreme tunnelling sites, he impulsively decided to take all his rescue equipment with him.

In the book, Arnold writes about the emotional toll on families of the trapped men and his interaction with the Indian authorities.

“My sense was that all these factors – family, press, authorities -were deeply interdependent,” he begins to explain. “The families were filled with anger, fear and despair, which fuelled their distrust. Meanwhile, there were hundreds of members of the press clamouring for a story. I often felt they weren’t necessarily hoping for a happy ending – there’s more clicks in tragedy than in triumph.”

“And then there were the authorities, who were under immense pressure, with the Prime Minister’s department watching closely and monitoring every development.”

With so many perspectives and emotions at play, Arnold felt it critical to bring everyone together.

“I made time to speak with family members through an interpreter, to reassure them and provide transparency. I spent time with the decision-makers, the officials who were accountable for the operation. I also immersed myself in the rescue itself, ensuring I was fully aware of every technical and strategic development.”

The Himalayas: Majestic yet menacing

The Himalayas are a symbol of extraordinary geophysical forces, Arnold writes. However, he notes, they are far more than just a scientific marvel. Arnold Dix’s The Promise

“They are deeply sacred, revered as one of the most holy places in the Hindu faith. Yet, the Himalayas are also a place of death. The frequency and intensity of natural disasters here make them perilous. It’s a place of incredible contradictions: majestic and menacing, sacred and deadly.”

He gives details how his eclectic career – from scientist, engineer and lawyer, to truck driver, welder and PR person – helped him adapt to the mission.

“As a barrister specialising in technical, scientific, and engineering law, and in my role as an engineer and disaster investigator, I had learned invaluable lessons about how groups work under extreme pressure. Then there was the welder in me. With limited resources, we had to rely heavily on the 10mm steel plate available on site, and my welding skills became essential. The truck driver in me also played a role. I was sensitive to the machinery and construction equipment being pushed to their limits in extreme conditions and attuned to the fatigue and strain on the men operating them.”

After the mission concluded, PM Anthony Albanese lauded Arnold’s heroic efforts, saying “two nations are in his debt”. Arnold was all over the news – the everyday hero who saved lives.

Ask how he responded to the sudden fame, he chuckles: “People would approach me, eager to take selfies. The attention became so overwhelming that I eventually had to stay with a friend in their home just to avoid being mobbed.”

One year after the rescue, Arnold went back to the tunnel, to give thanks. The locals welcomed him warmly, even hosting a celebratory party in his honour.

Reflecting on how the event changed his life, Arnold shares a personal story.

“My son fell in love with an Indian woman a few years ago, but her traditional family didn’t approve – they were firmly for arranged marriages. After the rescue, everything changed. Now, everything is perfect. This means I am Indian by marriage now!”

For details on Arnold Dix’s The Promise, which releases on 29 Jan 2025, head here

READ ALSO: How Arnold Dix resuced Uttarakhand tunnel workers