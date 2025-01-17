Wide world of STEM: Curiosity quest to Canberra

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Over the month of October last year, I had the opportunity to complete a series of STEM challenges organised by the Australian National University. I was competing against high school students and even university students from all over the world. More than that, I got to go beyond the books and investigate, apply, and learn through experimentation – from creating a bizarre contraption meant to simply launch something into the air, to sitting in the sun for hours carefully (hopefully) observing the greenhouse effect in some discarded plastic bottles. My personal favourite was the bee garden challenge for which I had to design a sustainable, pollinator-friendly garden after conducting research and crafting a well-planned budget. It was an experience!

Since then, I’ve sought STEM in everything and searched for the opportunity to learn through it again.

Soon the holidays came around once more, and I was on my way to Canberra. I had been before but this time there was an overflowing excitement to explore all the wonders of the STEM capital. Just like that, within the serene backdrop and flourishing atmosphere of the city, I found a bustling Science and Technology hub, Questacon! It is Australia’s first and largest science centre with over 200 interactive activities spanning six vast exhibitions. I was surprised to learn that Questacon was started by Dr Mike Gore, professor of physics at ANU, who modelled the centre after the famed Exploratorium in San Francisco. His aim was to inspire and invigorate young minds through unforgettable experiences in the centre to gain interest in STEM.

When I visited Questacon I was overwhelmed with awe at everything I experienced. Walking on the ramps to the exhibitions, there were a myriad of creative installation pieces all around – one demonstrated wave dynamics, while another lit up the foyer using 35,000 LEDs. Even the walls were adorned with posters of female innovators and changemakers who had made a difference in their respective fields.

As for the exhibits, they were thought-provoking in more than one way. I went from marveling at the simple laws which guide fundamental science to never wanting to leave the Lego exhibit and its curious creations from the world and beyond! I saw people around me of all ages enamoured by the sight of the Mars rover and later the solar system next to it created using Lego. Visitors energetically clicked photos as they touched the 108 elements of the periodic table. At another spot, I observed the hushed anticipation surrounding a countdown leading to the unbelievable sight of lightning.

The last exhibit was by far the best, with its ability to actualise imagination by allowing visitors to experience the lunar landscape by simply looking up at a giant inflatable replica of the Moon.

On my way out I stopped at the Questacon shop to take home some souvenirs. It was difficult to choose because there were all kinds of enticing gadgets, kits and toys. I came to a decision in the end and chose to get a pendulum which would continuously serve as a reminder to come back.

Originally Questacon was a collaborative effort and symbol of friendship between Australia and Japan. Today it has grown to have a global presence as a leader in STEM innovation and education. In its nod to the Australian National University, it proudly showcases in its foyer the Nobel Prize medal of physicist Professor Brian Schmidt, former Vice-Chancellor and Questacon enthusiast!

I also went to the National Museum of Australia while I was in Canberra. With its abstract architectural design and vivid sensory experiences within the exhibitions, the museum presented the passage of time through nature in quite a surreal way. I clicked a photo with the deadliest saltwater crocodile in the world, and heard the chirps of native birds whilst witnessing the migration of whales. There were simply no words to describe it all!

Finally, outside the museum I sat by a lake where the only sound was of silence and the occasional quack of ducks. Who would have guessed that the allure of Canberra would not just be in its natural beauty but also in its commitment and passion for STEM?! It was something that took me there, and makes me want to return.

As I journeyed back to Sydney, I had a goal in mind. I want to revisit, but this time with the members of my school STEM club. We would learn more together, especially with our teachers, and who knows what new discoveries we would make by just being curious!

To future Questacon enthusiasts, I would like to tell a secret to keeping your curious minds entertained while exploring this science facility. Take part in the quiz – it will give you a challenging question to answer at each exhibit. And keep an eye out in the Lego exhibit for the minifigures hidden in each display.

As the holidays continue, keep me informed of your adventures in the wide world of STEM!

ANU STEM Challenges 2024: https://science.anu.edu.au/2024-stem-challenges

Questacon website: https://www.questacon.edu.au/

National Museum of Australia website: https://www.nma.gov.au

