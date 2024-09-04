Indian singer Reuben De Melo makes waves on The Voice

Reading Time: 2 minutes

An Indian singer of Goan origin has been making waves in Season 13 of the Australian singing competition television series The Voice.

Thirty-one-year-old Reuben De Melo, who hails from Maina-Curtorim in South Goa and is presently based in Perth, Western Australia, has qualified to proceed ahead in the competition.

De Melo said his love for music began ever since his family moved to Australia when he was 11 years.

“I picked up the guitar from my dad and I would play at Goan functions,” said De Melo, a mine worker by profession.

“I am currently on Season 13 of The Voice Australia. It’s by far my biggest musical achievement.”

De Melo is currently working with the coach LeAnn Rimes, an American singer and songwriter, whom he described as an “incredible mentor.”

De Melo stunned the four coaches with an incredible Blind Audition with LeAnn Rimes moved to tears.

De Melo’s rendition of Ed Sheeran’s I See Fire received a standing ovation, with Kate Miller-Heidke, another coach on the show, remarking he “just sang that better than Ed Sheeran.”

Coach Guy Sebastian was equally floored by De Melo’s voice, saying, “That’s one of my favourite auditions I’ve ever heard on the show.”

Incredibly, De Melo himself did not apply to participate in The Voice.

“My wife, Olivia, signed me up for the contest,” acknowledged De Melo. “Olivia has been my rock and support. I also appreciate all the support from friends and Goans in Melbourne, Western Australia, and all across the world.”

De Melo said his biggest musical icons have been Bob Marley and The Wailers.

“And, of course, as I grew up, my grandma would listen to a lot of songs sung by Goa’s nightingale Lorna and old songs from the audio cassettes,” he said.

As a tribute to the Goan influences in his music, Reuben De Melo invites Goans to tune into the rest of his journey at The Voice.

Viewers across the world can follow his journey via the link: https://7plus.com.au/

