Thursday, November 12, 2020
Home Travel
Travel

Zoofari Animal View Lodge, a piece of Africa in NSW

For anyone who hasn’t been on a wildlife safari tour to Africa or India, this zoo offers the sights, sounds and smells of a natural setting.

Avatar
By Sandip Hor
0
picture of lioness

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

Scenes from the 1985 film Out of Africa kept flashing in my mind when I toured Kenya and Tanzania a few years ago. Meryl Streep and Robert Redford, the stars from that classic film, strike me again when back in a wildlife environment recently.

As dawn breaks out, I stand in the veranda of my lodge and watch antelopes, elands and zebras grazing, giraffes stretching out to grab their breakfast high in the trees, and two rhinos crowding around a waterhole. While birds chirp freely, a lion roars not too far away. The morning sun starts colouring the dry savannah that stretches out before me.

I feel like I’m at one of those tented accommodation outlets inside the wildlife parks in Africa, but in reality, I am not too far away from my home in Sydney.

I am at the Zoofari Animal View Lodge inside Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo, located in the Great Western Plains region of NSW, about 400km north-west of Sydney.

This 300-hectare oasis of woodland and irrigated grassland is home to 4,000 animals from over 350 species, some of them endangered. They freely wander in their self-contained hideouts without metal bars, cages and concrete slabs; clever use of lakes, moats and unobtrusive fencing separate them from visitors. This invariably creates a pseudo jungle scenario and the impression of being almost face to face with the animal world, like in a real wildlife reserve.

picture of deer

With many COVID-19 travel restrictions in place currently, the not-too-far and easily connected Dubbo has emerged as an ideal destination for a few days escape from urban life. The key attraction here is the natural sanctuary which bestows a taste of Africa right in our own backyard.

The Africa mood escalates when staying overnight at the unique Zoofari retreat. Everything is Africa-inspired, from the style of the cottages and the meals provided, to books on African wildlife and a binocular in the room for a closer view of the animals. Each of the ten individual air-conditioned, tent-like cottages features a private ensuite and a shaded deck for animal viewing, and contains a king-size and a double sofa bed to sleep a family of four.

The 2-day, 1-night staying package additionally covers zoo admission, two exclusive guided tours on an Africa inspired safari truck – one in the night followed by another early in the morning – bike hire, and dinner and an a-la carte breakfast served at the adjacent guest house, where the well-stocked bar will quench your thirst whenever needed.

picture of cheetah

READ MORE: Cruising down the Nile

There are other staying options inside the zoo. Tucked inside native bushes near the Animal Viewing Lodges are five Bushland Lodges, which offer similar accommodation facilities but no animal viewing from the room. For adventure-minded and budget-conscious travellers, self-contained Savanah Cabins and Billabong Camps are ideal. Both are located not far from the main zoo arena.

During my two-day stay, I come across almost every species that I have encountered in my travels to Africa. While meandering a 6km circuit through the natural bushland of various types of trees from eucalyptus and gum to African acacia, I spot giraffes, zebras, elands, antelopes and rhinos grazing in sprawling savannah, African wild dogs resting under a tree, hippos slumping in the muddy pools and elephants playfully shrugging off the dust from their bodies. However, the adrenaline pumping thrills come from the big cats – lions, cheetahs and tigers. The long pause to see them appear on the scene reminds similar waiting spells inside the sanctuaries in Africa and in India to spot the famous Royal Bengal Tigers.

picture of tiger at zoofari lodge

This zoo provides much more than animal displays. It is also an education base, a research hub, and a world-renowned wildlife conservation centre for species from throughout the world. Since opening in 1977, the zoo has successfully bred a number of animals, including black rhinos, Asian elephants, lions, hippos and more.

A motivating part of the journey here is the learning experience. The omniscient zookeepers provide interesting information about the animals – their habits, behaviours, diet, mating, gestation periods and many more facts and figures, like the difference between black and white rhinos and why African elephants have much bigger ears compared to their Asian counterparts.

First of its kind in Australia, this zoo is also an ideal venue for the family to relax and enjoy. Inside the sprawling complex there are two cafes and plenty of places to rest or enjoy a picnic in the sun or under shady trees.

For anyone who hasn’t been on a wildlife safari tour to Africa or India, this zoo offers the sights, sounds and smells of a natural setting, adequate to ignite thoughts of travelling there in the future to see animals in their own natural environment.

READ MORE: Set on a virtual tour to New South Wales, Australia

rhino at zoofari lodge

TRAVEL NOTEBOOK

Getting there Dubbo is well connected by road and air. However, a relaxing way to reach there is by rail (www.nswtrainlink.info). The 6.5-hour journey from Sydney Central station offers passengers a great vista of rural Australia.

Getting around the Zoo While the energetic prefer to walk or ride bikes, it is possible to drive your own car or ride on an electric cart to be booked prior.

Accommodation inside the Zoo  Check www.taronga.org.au/accommodation for Zoofari Lodge bookings.

Dubbo City Accommodation There are plenty of motels in Dubbo city from where the zoo is only a short drive away. Clean and tidy Shearing Shed Motor Inn (www.shearingshedmotel.com.au) is a good choice.

Eating Out There are many good cafes and restaurants in the city. Popular among locals and visitors for good food and service is Royal Indian Restobar (www.royalindiarestobar.com.au).

Previous articleIndian shows and movies to catch this November
Next articleWhat I miss and what I won’t this COVID Diwali
Avatar
Sandip Hor
Writing is a passion for this culturally enthused and historically minded globe trotting freelancer

Related Articles

Features

The Gold Coast – Australia’s Good Time Capital

Petra ONeill - 0
Australia’s sixth largest city, the Gold Coast hugs Queensland’s southern coastline, and is renowned for its beautiful beaches...
Read more
Features

Narooma: A road trip to the South Coast

Emie Roy - 0
Stuck at home for most of the year like everyone else on the planet, a road trip during the spring school holidays...
Read more
Features

Gandhi’s Delhi: where to discover more about Gandhiji in the capital

Sandip Hor - 0
When someone asks which site in India’s capital Delhi generally ranks at the top of the itinerary...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Episode Seven: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Episode Six: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Episode Five: Oz media fails diversity test again

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
As per a report that was published last week, Australian media seems to have again failed to represent the country’s diversity accurately onscreen. The...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

indian dessert soan papdi

Soan Papdi, the most ‘forwarded’ mithai on Diwali

Indian Link - 0
  Ever wondered why the Mooh meetha ceremony in India never features Soan Papdi? We don’t have an answer to this, but know well that...
madhu bhaskaran rmit

Madhu Bhaskaran in 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian-Australian awards

Rhea Nath - 0
  In a select group of remarkable leaders, RMIT’s Professor Madhu Bhaskaran has stood out to win the Science & Medicine category of the 40...
illustrations of indian kids in the ickabog

8 Indian and 6 Oz kids help illustrate JK Rowling’s new...

Indian Link - 0
  J.K. Rowling's latest offering The Ickabog has fired up the imaginations of young readers worldwide, with 18,000 responses to a competition (for the 7-to-12...

And a very happy Diwali to you too, Australia Post

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  ‘Tis the holiday season - time to spread the cheer. Around this festive time, Indian Link sends hundreds of Diwali cards via Australia Post...

All your Diwali needs, at Woollies

Indian Link - 0
  Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country. Diwali occupies an...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020