Aries: March 21 – April 20
Someone close to you could cause you a major disappointment; it could even be your spouse. Self-protect and withdraw from the situation till you can recover from this setback. At work, you could feel burnt out. Some depressing news about a friend or family member gets you down. Constipation could add to your woes. Be assertive when it comes to asking for what is owed to you moneywise. If someone has to come back to your life, they will.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Those looking for a new apartment might just find one close to where they grew up. The card drawn for you also stands for the sign of Sagittarius so the normally placid Taureans might decide to spend more time outdoors. You are not fully convinced that the relationship you are in, is one of depth. A new approach to your work could be lucrative. Finances are improving but there are still blocks in collecting money owed to you. Don’t ignore any persisting health problems.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
This month could signify an important event in your life. You are impatient to reach your goals in your personal and professional life. If a marriage is on the rocks, it might end in a divorce. Unexpected arrival of money is a good sign as you have been feeling a cash crunch lately. If there is any unresolved issue at work, just wait it out and it will resolve. You have completed one destiny cycle and a turbulent time will end soon.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
The card drawn for you stands for the sign of Pisces so the July-born could find themselves indulging in creative pursuits. Work related projects keep you busy. Your routine could undergo a sudden change. You could reexamine your priorities in life and an office romance could be in the offing. Problems with your feet or knees could be indicated. Your income is currently more than enough to let you indulge in retail therapy. A much sought after answer to a problem will be given.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
You could find yourself at a crossroad in life in your work, love life or even future decisions. You could meet someone with whom you might feel an instant soul connection; it will lead to a meaningful relationship. Tensions at work make you question whether it is worth it but this is only temporary. Pay attention to your dreams and your gut instincts. They will be accurate in their message. Money remains blocked but some comes in from another source.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
A change in lifestyle or giving up of certain habits is indicated with this card. New opportunities, a new start on the career front could also come your way. A rocky relationship could end though you might continue to have feelings. Delays could eventuate in travel plans. Don’t get depressed at the current turn of events. Things will change for the better soon. A loss of income is also indicated. Let go of certain people or situations that are not in your favour.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Sevens in the drawn cards denote a period of solitude or introspection. They also indicate unexpected gains. Disappointment in love convinces you to go it alone. Anxiety at work will encourage you to save more. Health issues like panic attacks or anxiety will leave you unable to take on any more stress. Right now your financial situation is iffy but it will change for the better in the future. The right kind of help will arrive soon to take you forward.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
This month you focus on financial security as you seek to consolidate your resources. If in a long-distance relationship, there could be logistical issues that can be overcome if one is determined. A new financial opportunity is coming your way and you will make profits. You could even start a business with a close friend. If you encounter obstacles, trust the Universe because it means you could be going in the wrong direction. Don’t ignore a persisting health condition or it could get worse.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
You might be feeling oppressed at work and want to get out. No matter what comes your way, use your intellect and determination to fight it. You could change your mind and refuse a job offer; trust your instincts. Negative events leave you feeling trapped but you can walk away with new solutions at hand. Money is tight so spend carefully. Watch your health at home and while driving; be wary of electric gizmos. Unexpected gains are foretold.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Aces are drawn for you, indicating new beginnings and new perspectives. With the coming of Autumn, expect to see your issues in new colour and from new standpoints. You will wish your partner was more loving if involved, or will long for a relationship if single. You might consider travel. Your business will start to thrive though it has been slow in the past. If you have been unwell, you will recover. Keep your attitude positive as prosperity is around the corner.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
The idealistic Aquarians can also be quite practical, and this month, they worry about getting their finances in order. Any obstacles in a long distance
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
A block in work or personal life can make you anxious, even as you want to make more money. Love disappoints so it’s best to be alone for a while. A new possession makes you happy; even though your finances seem precarious.