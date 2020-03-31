Someone close to you could cause you a major disappointment; it could even be your spouse. Self-protect and withdraw from the situation till you can recover from this setback. At work, you could feel burnt out. Some depressing news about a friend or family member gets you down. Constipation could add to your woes. Be assertive when it comes to asking for what is owed to you moneywise. If someone has to come back to your life, they will.