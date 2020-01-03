Aries: March 21 – April 20
The card drawn for you indicates that a long term situation will change soon. You look for peace and contentment of the kind that spirituality or a loving relationship can bring. You get a chance to promote yourself; use it. If business has been slow, things will improve soon and substantially. Be upfront in your conversations about what is bothering you. Follow your gut and do what you feel is right. Success is foretold with the go-ahead for a business idea.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
A good month as you are in a positive frame of mind. You have divine protection so even if money is blocked, fear not, it will arrive. Work and family keep you too busy to look for love if single. Watch out for confrontations with important people; it could have a strong impact. If you have been feeling down lately, cheer up because something good is coming your way. Your health or that of a pet or family member could need attention.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
You want to reach your goals or review the quality of your love life to improve your life, overall. You might travel for work or pleasure but your inner quest remains. Tensions in relationships ease; however, if a marriage is on rocky ground, it could end. While money remains tight and expenses increase, your financial situation is about to improve. Your teeth might need attention. Your success lies in making the right decisions. Stand up for your rights and resolve disputes.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Things seem to go wrong every which way, including in relationships. Don’t force a confrontation. A trip gets postponed; paperwork involving an issue could be overwhelming. A negative state of mind might persist but it’s temporary. Health needs care, or overwork will cause problems. Financial losses could occur so be careful. Those in a relationship could get married. This difficult time comes with lessons to learn, so be patient and introspect. Don’t make rash decisions.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
The card drawn for you stands for Capricorn so the usually decisive Leos might find themselves a bit unsure this month. If in a relationship, you view existing problems with a mature outlook and the aim to resolve them. A friend could help with a business lead or a blind date. If work is in a slump, something will occur soon that will change things around. Express what you feel or you could end up with problems with your throat.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
You might be in a mood to be passive rather than busy doing stuff. While you take it easy, monitor your inner self, feelings, thoughts etc. A feeling of discontentment lingers, and interacting with people is a strain. Read documents carefully before signing. Those looking to start a family could conceive. If you have niggling aches, consult a doctor. Money expected could be delayed but it will come. If single, you could make an important connection that leads to a future union.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
A busy month for Librans as you focus on new relationships, ventures and improved conditions. You might have second thoughts about a romantic situation due to a situation. Self development and inner growth will improve life at work. A loved one could have a heart attack. Dizzy spells could affect your health. Finances improve through an investment or payment. Setbacks are temporary and a bad phase comes to an end. Accept all that comes along, it could change your life.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
This is a strange month for Scorpios. Healing, a new relationship, possibly an engagement in the family or even a pregnancy – everything is happening in the realm of the heart. You might want to start on a new creative endeavour which will be well received. Health is good on all fronts. Despite your worries about money, you go ahead with plans at work and new projects could increase your finances. Your best success comes from innovation and creativity so don’t hold back.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
The card drawn for you denotes the sign of Taurus, so the December born could be unusually stubborn this month. If a relationship is not going smoothly, you might want to walk away but won’t. Don’t let your emotional problems affect your work. Watch out for sprained muscles or injuries. Finances remain unresolved and troublesome. Your success will come through hard work, gradual progress and opportunities with future potential. Misunderstandings in romance get cleared and anything negative you hear can be shrugged off.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
A difficult month as stress and anguish continue to besiege you. A loved one could be in hospital or have a serious health issue. Disputes at work could even lead to a loss of the job. Finances start to look up though. If you feel let down by a lover or life, hang on, things can only get better as you have already hit rock bottom. A rocky relationship ends and you might even quit your job.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
You hope for a better tomorrow, personal effort notwithstanding and the Universe helping you out. In a romance, one part of you wants to commit fully, another part is holding back. Go with your gut on this one. You will manifest your heart’s deepest desires; this could be with work, finances or your love life. A divine kind of discontentment will guide you to a better way of life. You might consider leaving the job you are in.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
This card represents Sagittarius so the usually dreamy and quiet Pisceans might find themselves being more outspoken and gregarious than they normally are. Insecurities about a relationship could bog you down. A new approach to work could become a lucrative opportunity. Any chronic health condition you might have needs attention. Finances improve but there are still some issues that cause worry. You will no longer settle for less and ask for what you want. Change is in the air.