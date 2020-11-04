Wednesday, November 4, 2020
Home Sports
Sports

What lies ahead in an unprecedented summer of cricket

New COVID-safe playing conditions and none of the usual fanfare for cricketers - here's what to expect from India's upcoming tour of Australia.

Avatar
By Ritam Mitra
0
cricket fans at Melourne Cricket Ground
Source: Indian supporters at MCG during the 2015 Cricket World Cup. Source: Rajiv Bhuttan/ Wikicommons.

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

As you read this piece, we are well into the T20 World Cup, the most glamorous of international cricket tournaments, being held in Australia for the first time. Record crowds have been flooding through the gates across the country, kicking off perhaps the most anticipated summer in Australian cricket history. For even though the explosive tournament seems like it was made for primetime television, it is merely a curtain raiser. Ahead lies Afghanistan’s first Test against Australia in Perth in late November, followed by the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which will pit Kohli’s India against a resurgent Australian side enjoying the return of David Warner and Steve Smith, the duo who missed the previous edition during their ball-tampering suspensions.

Of course, that is the paragraph with which this piece would have begun had 2020 unfolded as expected.

As it stands though, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Australian summer of cricket, the immediate consequences being that Australia will not host the T20 World Cup until 2022 and Afghanistan will no longer be touring Australia. All that remains is the jewel in the crown of Cricket Australia’s summer, by no coincidence the most valuable commodity in the game, a touring Indian team.

After several months of deliberation, navigating no shortage of logistical challenges, Cricket Australia recently announced that India would play three ODIs, three T20Is and the four-Test Border Gavaskar Trophy, in a tour reportedly worth some $300 million to Cricket Australia. Sydney will benefit most from the heavily re-jigged tour, with the ground slated to host two ODIs and two T20s as well as the traditional New Year’s Test match, which for once, is guaranteed to be a live rubber.

READ MORE: Broadcasting revenue keeps professional sport alive – just

For many reasons, this will be a tour like no other. There will be none of the usual fanfare that typically accompanies international cricketers. On match days, it’s unlikely that stadiums will operate at greater than 50 per cent capacity, a strange scenario for athletes used to limitless adulation. The Indian players in particular, long accustomed to the hordes of supporters who wait outside the team hotel, a veritable army of fans standing patiently by the training nets, and the throngs of supporters clamouring by the team bus, will be forced to find comfort in a silence that could be both welcome and unsettling. No selfies, no autographs, just cricket.

The critical question is what impact these seismic environmental shifts will have on the players and the quality of the cricket they are able to produce. In some ways, the COVID-19 restrictions are a blessing for the Indian team; while the limited fan interaction may reduce the pressure that no doubt seeps in from being constantly revered as pseudo-religious idols, half-capacity crowds and dholis at stadiums will still be around to get their adrenaline going when it is needed most.

kl rahul signing autographs in 2018

Even beyond the new COVID-safe playing conditions, new experiences await the Indian contingent compared to its 2018/19 tour. The first Test, in Adelaide, will be a Day/Night Test – India’s first in Australia, and only its second overall (by contrast, Australia has played seven and remains undefeated in the format).

Meanwhile, the Gabba, traditionally the first Test of the Australian summer (even though it has been eschewed for Indian tours in years gone by), will now play host to the last Test, after quarantine issues in Queensland forced the visitors south of the border.

READ MORE: ICC gambles T20 World Cup on BCCI’s word

Then there is the weight of heightened expectation for the visitors. For the first time ever, India will tour Australia absent the wounds of defeat, with Kohli’s charges having won the 2018-19 edition 2-1, a scoreline that flattered the home side and handed India its first ever Test series win on Australian soil. In fact, India have won three of their previous four Test series against Australia, a staggering record. But if there is anything more dangerous than an Australian team at home, it is an Australian side that is not only atop the ICC Test rankings, but hell-bent on revenge (though the players refuse to use the word).

And lastly, perhaps the greatest challenge of all. By the time the first ball is bowled in Adelaide on 17 December, neither India nor Australia will have played a Test match in the preceding 10 months. Many players will have played only T20 cricket in that time, though the Australians enjoy the advantage here, with the Sheffield Shield first-class competition currently proceeding in full swing.

Kohli and Co will arrive on Australian soil armed with a blueprint for success; but if 2020 has proved anything, it is that even the best laid plans often go awry.

Full schedule of India’s tour

ODIs
1st ODI: 27 November, SCG
2nd ODI: 29 November, SCG
3rd ODI: 2 December, Manuka Oval

T20Is
1st T20I: 4 December, Manuka Oval
2nd T20I: 6 December, SCG
3rd T20I: 8 December, SCG

Tests
1st Test: 17-21 December, Adelaide Oval (Day/Night)
2nd Test: 26-30 December, MCG
3rd Test: 7-11 January, SCG
4th Test: 15-19 January, Gabba

Previous articleSydney Indian mum’s Facebook post leads to lawsuit
Next articleHealthy Diwali recipes: Guilt-free eats to try out
Avatar
Ritam Mitra
Ritam recently discovered that after years of repeatedly losing his off stump, it's more advisable for him to write about cricket than to play it. Ritam was the 2014 Young Journalist of the Year (Premier's Multicultural Media Awards)

Related Articles

Sports

A Border-Gavaskar Trophy like no other

Ritam Mitra - 0
  Ahead of India’s history-making tour of Australia two years ago when they won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, expectations were high. While India was at the...
Read more
Sports

Steve Waugh’s India: where cricket gives hope and happiness

Pawan Luthra - 0
"I always wanted to get into the alleyways, the backstreets, in the mountains, in the desert, the beaches; just see people playing cricket and...
Read more
Sports

Fixtures for India’s tour of Australia released

Indian Link - 0
The upcoming months promise an exciting season for cricket with three series – the Vodafone Test series, Dettol ODI series, and Dettol Twenty20 International...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Episode Seven: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Episode Six: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Episode Five: Oz media fails diversity test again

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
As per a report that was published last week, Australian media seems to have again failed to represent the country’s diversity accurately onscreen. The...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Ideas for a COVID-safe Diwali celebration

Shania O'Brien - 0
  It’s been an unexpected year of navigating through many firsts, and now, our first ‘virtual’ or COVID-safe Diwali has arrived. In a happy coincidence...

Healthy Diwali recipes: Guilt-free eats to try out

Gaurav Masand - 0
  Homemade energy bars I love energy bars – whether as a quick bite for breakfast, or a great snack in between meetings. Flavourful and filled...
cricket fans at Melourne Cricket Ground

What lies ahead in an unprecedented summer of cricket

Ritam Mitra - 0
  As you read this piece, we are well into the T20 World Cup, the most glamorous of international cricket tournaments, being held in Australia...

Sydney Indian mum’s Facebook post leads to lawsuit

Manan Luthra - 0
We’ve all been there, or at least thought about it – sharing a bad experience with a company on social media for family, friends,...
MCs Mukund and Ashwini Deshpande

2000 people in 14 countries see Melb play online

Preeti Jabbal - 0
Recently, Forty-five amateur artists pulled off a theatrical coup of sorts with Bouquet, a 9-play act held virtually. Even as COVID-caused lockdown persisted, the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020