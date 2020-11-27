fbpx
Friday, November 27, 2020
Home Weekend
Weekend

5 ways to combat body odour while running

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: Unsplash

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Sweating and perspiration is an inevitable part of running which will result in strong body odour. Whether you are a distance runner or a casual jogger, smelling good is something that can add a boost to your exercise. After all, no one wants to worry about body odour after the high that accompanies a great feeling run.

- Advertisement -

While sweating is your body’s natural way of regulating temperature, it is the body odour that accompanies it which can be embarrassing when interacting with fellow runners. It is bacteria that is present on sweaty skin that reacts with sweat and causes body odour.

Marathon Coach Daniel Vaz has some hygiene tips for when you step out for a run:

1. Take a pre-run warm shower

It not only warms up the muscles, but it will also clean your skin off sweat. Applying soap between your toes will ensure that those areas that are potential sites for fungal infections such as Athlete’ foot, are cleansed.

2. Clean activewear

Wear clean running apparel that is preferably made of fabric that wicks away sweat, breathes and keeps you dry.

3. Use roll-ons on your pits

Source: Unsplash

Maximum odour comes out from the underarms when bacteria mixes with the sweat. Use a deodorant or preferably a roll-on directly on underarm skin, so as to control body odour right at its source

4. Use a face wash

Wash your face and neck post-run and follow that up with splashing an alcohol-based sanitizer (preferably carried in your belt bag) on your hands, armpits and neck.

Instead of looking for strong fragrance deodorants, look out for deodorants with long-lasting body odour control. What I personally recommend is, using deodorants or roll-ons that contain specially formulated Silver-Ions Technology that would effectively reduce odour-causing bacteria up to 99 per cent. It’s your best bet against odour, especially during long runs.

IANS

READ ALSO: Skincare tips for when you workout

- Advertisement -
Previous articleExpert says Oz should collect ethnic data during COVID tests
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

Weekend

Floral aromas can refresh your mind and stop body fatigue

Indian Link - 0
Floral aromas and essential oils such as Jasmine, Rose, Geranium, and Lavender, in addition to many others, can go a long way to refresh...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

5 ways to combat body odour while running

Indian Link - 0
  Sweating and perspiration is an inevitable part of running which will result in strong body odour. Whether you are a distance runner or a...
illustration showing a medical frontline worker conducting a covid test

Expert says Oz should collect ethnic data during COVID tests

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It is important to collect data about ethnic backgrounds of people who come forward for COVID tests because it is essential to planning, says...
jallikatu movie poster

Malayalam film ‘Jallikattu’ is India’s entry for Oscars 2021

Indian Link - 0
The Malayalam film, Jallikattu, has been selected as the official Indian entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the upcoming 93rd Academy...

Aayushi Khillan: Youth Champion at the 2020 Melbourne Awards

Preeti Jabbal - 0
  Aayushi Khillan, 19, has won the Youth Champion Award in the prestigious 2020 Melbourne Awards. She was felicitated for her work in the health and...

Read this if you have an elderly parent living alone in...

Indian Link - 0
  Sunipa Dasgupta, 80, lives alone in her flat in South Kolkata. Her daily routine used to include regular visits from a small team of...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020