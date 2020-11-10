Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Virtual Diwali: We’re not going to let COVID ruin our festive season!

By Indian Link
Photo by Manjunath Hukkeri
Reading Time: 2 minutes
 

Thank you to those of you who have already registered for Indian Link’s Light Up Your Home Contest (brought to you by WorldRemit). You should have heard back from us by now!

The Diwali vibes are gradually taking over!

Of course, it’s not going to be the same this year, but we’re hell-bent on making it a Diwali to remember. In fact, it might be one that you might never forget if you win big in our contest!

We invite families across Australia to decorate the exterior of their homes and apartments with lights and show off their unique take on home decoration.

There are 2 simple steps:

  1. Send us your pics: Once you’re all done getting your home and apartments ready for a virtual Diwali, email us your photos at diwali.indianlink@gmail.com or Whatsapp 0410 578 146. The last date to send us your pictures is 11 November.
  2. Judging: Those shortlisted will then take us through their lighting designs via Zoom. The judging will take place from 11- 12 November.
Happy Diwali Rangoli

The winners of Indian Link’s Light Up Your Home competition will be announced on Diwali eve, Friday 13 Nov on Indian Link Radio.

In addition to bragging rights to the best-decorated house this virtual Diwali, there are also exciting cash prizes to be won!

The winner will receive $1,501.

The runner-up will receive $501.

** Non-Indians welcome! And guess what – you can keep your lights going until Christmas 2020!

WorldRemit wishes you a happy and healthy Diwali.

worldremit logo

