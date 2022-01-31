fbpx
Australia’s top 20 beaches for 2022, revealed

misery beach
Misery Beach in WA. Source: @WestAustralia / Twitter
A lesser-known beach on the southern tip of Western Australia has been named the best beach in the country for 2022.

Misery Beach, 20 kilometres south of Albany and 420 kilometres from Perth, has topped the rankings by Tourism Australia’s beach ambassador Brad Farmer.

The winner’s gloomy name comes with an interesting history – Misery Beach is a former whaling station that would once turn the sands red and waters murky with debris. Now, though, it wins acclaim for its soft white sand, dramatic granite backdrop, and turquoise waters.

In second place is Horseshoe Bay in NSW followed by The Split in Queensland, Flaherty’s Beach in South Australia, and Loch Ard Gorge in Victoria.

“With more than 11,000 beaches to choose from, narrowing down the top 20 beaches must be one of the toughest jobs in Australia,” Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan said.

“As Australia continues its successful re-opening, we’re going to see a surge in tourists that will support jobs and businesses. My message to the world, is to start planning your next holiday to Australia and to include as many of our top 20 beaches on your itinerary as you can fit in.”

NSW scored the most spots in the list with Horseshoe Bay (#2), Depot Beach (#8), Murray Beach (#9), Congwong Beach (#18), and Jelly Bean Pool (#19).

misery beach
Misery Beach. Source: Twitter

Here’s the full list of Australia’s best beaches:

  1. Misery Beach, WA

2. Horseshoe Bay, NSW

3. The Spit, Queensland

4. Flaherty’s Beach, SA

5. Loch Ard Gorge, Victoria

6. The Neck, Tasmania

the neck tasmania
The Neck in Tasmania. Source: @kristynguyen_ / Instagram

7. Blue Pearl Bay, Queensland

8. Depot Beach, NSW

9. Murray Beach, NSW

10. Dundee Beach, NT

11. Dudley Beach, NSW

12. Thompsons Beach, Victoria

13. Coogee Beach, WA

14. Mots Beach, Victoria

15. Alexandria Bay, Queensland

16. Emu Bay, SA

emu bay south australia
Emu Bay, SA. Source: @@southaustralia / Twitter

17. Lake Wabby, Queensland

18. Congwong Beach, NSW

19. Jelly Bean Pool, NSW

20. Ethel Beach, Christmas Island

Indian Link

