Airport lounges: Flying in comfort

My last trip before the world suddenly snapped shut ended badly. Five hours after take-off, the plane had to turn back, and we ended up right where we left off. Re-boarding the flight got even worse, as we scrambled on, hoping we had a seat to the overbooked flight. Add to that, two-years of upheaval, uncertainty, and evolving rules, made me want to find ways to make flying as smooth as possible. Airport Lounge access has been the key to that.

To ease getting back in the air, I chose Fiji – the most friendly and welcoming destination for my first international trip this year. I checked-in for my flight the night before and arrived at the airport with ample time.

As I walked around the terminal, I thought of ways to make the waiting experience more enjoyable – to perfect it from now on. I put this into practice upon my return, and also made a plan for how to make my imminent flight experience as smooth as possible.

Make the flight more comfortable

I became reacquainted with economy sized seats. I ensured a comfortable flight by choosing an aisle seat, wearing loose clothing and roomy sneakers, created a list of activities for passing the time – including reviewing my day-by-day itinerary, drank plenty of water (easy on the alcohol, and aerated drinks), exercised with foot twirls and shoulder stretches, and adjusted my watch to the new time zone on departure.

Lounge access

For the return, check-in was too easy, as Fiji Airways offers a check-in desk at several resorts. I simply walked up to the desk, checked my bags in early, and then enjoyed the extra time, for one last swim while sipping on a refreshing smoothie. Once I arrived at Nadi Airport, it was stress free, as I just needed to proceed through security and immigration.

Before the flight, I enjoyed two hours in the Premier Lounge which is complimentary for business class passengers, Tabua Club members, premier guests of partner airlines, or by paying an entry fee of AUD$66. The lounge offered a wide range of hot and savoury dishes, salads, desserts, and hot and cold drinks.

For my next international holiday, I headed to Turkey, flying with one of my favourites, Singapore Airlines. Transiting through Singapore, I accessed the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge, which is available for passengers with the appropriate frequent flyer status. I was thankful to freshen up, during the transit of several hours, as well as enjoy the wide selection of juices, smoothies, and food. The lounge for business and first class is more luxurious still.

With a total of 19 hours in the air travelling to Turkey, it was the lounge visit that made the trip easy. For the second leg, I slept for most of the way, in an aisle seat with extra legroom, well worth paying the additional charge for.

I’m fully back into the travel groove and have just returned from the Middle East. This time I flew Etihad direct to Abu Dhabi. In Sydney, using my Etihad boarding pass, I was granted complimentary access to the House lounge, a lounge that is open to travellers who pre-book online for a fee, are travelling with a guest of the appropriate flyer status, or are travelling business or first class.

Since I was ending my trip in Dubai, Etihad offers a complimentary transfer service to Abu Dhabi International Airport, and it was at Etihad’s lounge that I spent several hours.

The lounge has a wide selection of Middle Eastern and Indian food, which is outstanding. Their shower room is the prettiest I’ve seen, with emerald tiles and floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and the large, fluffy warm towels provided gave it a special touch. There are different spaces and quiet nooks to choose from, such as dining areas, areas dedicated for business, and comfy lounge chairs that you sink into while watching the planes take off.

There are many reasons why you should consider entry into an airport lounge before your flight. It gives you something to look forward to before your destination. Beyond the check-in, immigration and security clearance, you can go enjoy yourself and relax. It’s also the best place to eat and dine before your flight and if your flight is delayed, you’re in a pleasant space. Better still, if you’re transiting, you can refresh, recharge and be ready for when you arrive at your destination.

Compare that to testing the hard seats at the gate, wandering aimlessly past the passing parade of other travellers through duty free, and being faced with expensive prices at airport cafes.

Lounges also offer inclusions such as baby change facilities, kids’ playroom, a concierge service, business centre for recharging all your devices, and a steam press to freshen up your clothes. Fly first class and you may be treated to a wellness and fitness centre, spa, and hair salon. Etihad also offers a global meet and assist service to help with checking-in and fast tracking through the airport to the lounge.

Upping to the next level

I wanted my Middle East trip to begin and end on a high note. I indulged and flew business class – and it was extraordinary, cocooned in luxurious comfort, and looked after by attentive staff. With a push of the button, the seat reclined to a bed and the blanket was cosy and snug, I fell asleep in no time. Upon waking, I requested granola, fresh berries, and yoghurt, with pastries and freshly brewed coffee, which was served on a crisp linen tablecloth. It was a real treat and allowed me to cap off 2022 on a high.

For me airport lounges are a treat, something to look forward to, and the perfect way to begin and end a trip. And for all of us, why not start the enjoyment right at the beginning, before take-off, rather than wait until after we arrive at our destination.

