Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Ticket prices announced for AusVInd 2020-21

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Source: Cricket Australia

Reading Time: 3 minutes

 

Cricket Australia have today released ticket prices, tickets on sale dates and projected venue capacities for all AusVInd matches of the 2020-21 Men’s International summer.

In a major boost for Australian and Indian cricket fans, there will be no increase in ticket prices for the Dettol One Day International Series matches, Dettol T20 International Series matches and Vodafone Test Series matches, compared to the 2018-19 India tour of Australia.

For the fifth year straight, entry level ticket prices remain at $30 for adults while Cricket Australia’s Premium ticket prices have been held, the same as the last Indian tour in 2018-19.

Venue capacities will vary by market depending on government allowances and in line with the approved COVIDSafe plans.

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which is set to host ODI and T20 INTL matches and the Vodafone Pink Test this summer, will hold 50 per cent of total capacity, as will Canberra’s Manuka Oval for their ODI and T20 INTL matches and the Adelaide Oval for historic Day-Night Test match starting December 17.

At this stage, the Boxing Day Test is set to hold at least 25 per cent of total capacity across Public, Member and Corporate tickets, equating to 25,000 fans each day of the Test. The Gabba is set to host crowds at 75 per cent of venue capacity for the fourth and final Test of the Vodafone Series, starting on January 15, 2021.

The split of availability of general public and members tickets will vary per venue and will be communicated at the on-sale dates listed below.

CA’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said he was pleased to be able to reward and welcome fans back to cricket with competitive ticket pricing and transparent venue capacity numbers.

“Having confirmed the schedule for the Australia-India Men’s series, we are so excited to confirm ticket pricing and crowd capacities for this highly-anticipated summer of International cricket,” Hockley said.

READ ALSO: A Border-Gavaskar Trophy like no other

“We have chosen to keep both entry level tickets and Premium tickets at the same price as the last time the Indian Men’s Team toured Australia, with the aim of making sure the series is as accessible and affordable as possible.

“State Governments’ in each host city are providing phenomenal support and we are working closely with them to determine venue capacities and biosecurity requirements that place everyone’s safety as the priority.”

Source: @CricketAus on Twitter

“The best way for the public to get tickets is to sign up to the Australian Cricket Family for priority access and to receive the latest information.”


AusVInd Tickets on sale dates(times listed are venue local time)

  • Dettol ODI Series and T20 INTL v Indian at the SCG and Manuka Oval: Friday, November 20, 9.00am
  • Vodafone Day-Night Test v India at the Adelaide Oval – Friday, December 4, 2.30pm
  • Vodafone Boxing Day Test v India at the MCG – Friday, December 11, 3.00pm
  • Vodafone Pink Test v India at the SCG – Friday, December 18, 3.00pm
  • Vodafone Gabba Test at the Gabba – Wednesday, December 30, 2.00pm

2020-21 Men’s International Summer Schedule

Dettol ODI Series v India                                                                                                          

First ODI: Friday, November 27 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

Second ODI: Sunday, November 29 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Day-Night)

Third ODI: Wednesday, December 2 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Day-Night)

Dettol T20 INTL Series v India

First T20: Friday, December 4 – Manuka Oval, Canberra (Night)

Second T20: Sunday, December 6 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

Third T20: Tuesday, December 8 – Sydney Cricket Ground (Night)

Vodafone Test Series v India

First Test: December 17-21 – Adelaide Oval (Day-Night)

Second Test: December 26-30 – Melbourne Cricket Ground

Third Test: January 7-11 – Sydney Cricket Ground

Fourth Test: January 15-19 – The Gabba, Brisbane

READ ALSO: Fixtures for India’s tour of Australia released
Previous articleVirtual Diwali: We’re not going to let COVID ruin our festive season!
Next articleREVIEW: Laxmii (Disney+Hotstar)
Indian Link
Indian Link
Indian Link Description

