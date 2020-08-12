Telstra employee responds to insensitive comments under ad

Telecom company Telstra recently shared a video advertisement as a message of support for its customers during the pandemic. The Australian company uploaded a video of one of their employees on Facebook and it has garnered quite a few negative responses from users. Scroll to the end of this article to see the video.

Niyati Doshi is the employee that features in the ad and is seen communicating the company’s message to the public.

Niyati Doshi

Niyati who has worked at one of their Sydney stores for almost a year said she’s used to it and laughs off the comments.

In one comment, a user emphasised Niyati’s Indian background by saying the text behind her is in Hindi.

She also said she was not surprised by the comments before adding, “every now and then people who come into the store behave racist with me”.

One user expressed their disappointment with not being able to connect to call centres in Australia.

Niyati said, “until this year, all our call centres were overseas and because of the pandemic, our wait times have increased”.

“Some people get upset when they’re connected with someone has a non-Australian accent,” she told Indian Link.

The Australian telecommunications company is headquartered in Melbourne and has offices in almost every urban city in the country. It employs over 26,000 employees in Australia and over 3000 employees in 20 other countries.

