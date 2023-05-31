Aries: March 21 – April 20
An ongoing situation could change suddenly. Singles may have a passionate love affair. A promotion at work is on the anvil. Trust issues can make a relationship shaky. Someone you know may need hospitalisation. A new business idea will help to increase your bank balance. You finally start believing in the workings of the universe. Success with support from others is assured. A good time to start new projects, and you will receive all the guidance you need.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
The bull draws the card of the crab, making the stubborn among you cranky and moody too! Watch for mood swings, and if dating someone, be sure of your intent before making things serious. Some change at home could change your attitude. Those in a job may want to set up their own business; a decision or action could convince you that the time is right to do so. Avoid binge eating or drinking. A stressful situation will end soon.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
You are constantly analysing your current situation and blocks. Singles could meet someone, but the chemistry will be missing. Those in a relationship can see it go bad because of negativity or unexpressed feelings. A sudden boost in finances put you in a better mood. A trip could get cancelled. Business might expand but there may be some personal loss involved. Take care of your eyes to ensure you don’t have an infection. Trust in a higher power.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Cancerians may be looking for a new job; the current one will bring you power and success. Self-improvement too is on the agenda for June. Singles should check whether the new date is already married. An ex might try and win you back. Eat healthier to gain more energy. Profits go up for the self-employed. Your thorough and planned approach to work can bring you a promotion and more money. If a decision has to be made, evaluate all the pros and cons first.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
The fiery Leo draws the card for Taurus which makes them more pragmatic and less impulsive this month. Singles might meet someone who is May-born. An unexpected event could occur at home or while you are travelling. Personal stress will affect your work life and you might look for new opportunities whether at a job or self-employed. Your best success will come from thorough planning, extra effort, and a gradual growth. Don’t believe anything negative.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Aces lead to beginnings, and when it is the ace of hearts, expect a new love affair or an engagement or marriage in the family. Some of you may acquire something for your home that you have wanted for ages. A new project could be on the anvil at work, and you will have several original ideas. Health is good and a new project adds to your income. A fervent wish may come true and happy times are here.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
New career opportunities are coming along. In your current job, you are still looking for stability, or the achievement of your goals. Travel for work or pleasure is indicated. Singles will be open to dating; those in a relationship could find themselves growing apart. Money owed to you will not come easily, but come it will. Focus on a feeling of abundance. A new venture will become a profitable one in the near future. You will be more at peace.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
A difficult month for some as situations that no longer serve you must be let go of. An attitude correction may also be needed if a relationship has to be saved. Stay low key at work or confrontations may have disastrous results. Finances remain upbeat and you could inherit some money too. An attachment to a person or place will end. You might also be keen to move jobs. Avoid negative thinking no matter how dire the situation appears to be.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Some people from your past could make a reappearance in your life but will not stay for good. A new lifestyle is on the anvil for some. At work, productivity increases, and you will achieve success and financial gains. Any emotional setbacks you experience are but temporary so don’t panic. Health remains good. A new business proposal could come along. Finances are good and you will indulge in some retail therapy. If a relationship is abusive, perhaps it is time to leave.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Travel, improving your relationship with others, and a spiritual quest define June for you. A love affair won’t go forward the way you hoped it would. The self-employed could get frustrated with a partner due to their covert behaviour. Arguments with family members will bog you down. Finances are good and money comes in bigger lots than you expect. Interacting with people leads to success. You might want to avoid your current problems but facing them is the best option.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
You set goals, settle legal or financial matters and want to spend time figuring out the working of destiny. Singles will not settle for a frivolous relationship as they seek depth. Money will come to you though your expenses are high. Some of you may sell your home and move to another place. A new circle of destiny is about to begin so go with the flow. Take care of your teeth. In self-analysis you will figure out what needs to change.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Expect disappointments in love; you may even choose to be alone than be with someone who doesn’t reciprocate. There could be delays and exhaustion from too many demands on your body, mind and time. At work, take a break to avoid feeling burnt out. Those in a relationship might be unhappy but unable to leave. A loved one could be going through a bad patch. Be assertive in financial negotiations. If emotionally attached to a situation, you will be able to let go.
