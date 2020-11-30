fbpx
Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Avatar
By Minnal Khona
Aries: March 21 – April 20

The usually fiery Aries could be even more charged up this month as they pick the card that stands for Leos. Indulge your passions, strengthen your spiritual foundation, and let go of the past. Expect challenges in your personal and professional life. Keep at it on the work front; due credit and rewards will come. If in a relationship, you could be considering marriage. Patience and empathy in a troublesome situation can improve your love life. Debts get cleared.   

Taurus: April 21 – May 20

The Ace of Pentacles card stands for a new beginning; mostly in the work and practical realm of life. This month, you think with your head and are not willing to put up with unsupportive friends or family. Past problems end and a project at work will be successfully completed. Business will improve if it has been slow. You may resort to alternative remedies for a health issue. A romance could give you stress as you can’t make up your mind.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

You pick the card for Capricorn this month so Geminis will be slightly more practical regarding their ideas. You will experience ambitious moments where you wish to succeed no matter what. Skirmishes in relationships are dealt with maturely. An event or person will make things better at work that will improve your mood. If you have throat-related health issues, it could mean you are not saying what you really want to. You should be open to new ideas this month.

Cancer: June 21 – July 20

You decide to move ahead in your life with supportive friends on your side despite the challenges. A new romance or love affair is on the anvil, something you didn’t think was possible. A surprising event could lead to a sudden trip. If involved, it could lead to a proposal of marriage. Work brings new opportunities. A family reconciliation could be on the cards. Take care of your health. There could be some stress but you can overcome everything that comes your way.

Leo: July 21 – August 20


A cycle is nearing completion and another one is due to begin. Watch out for someone who may deceive you. This could be in a relationship or with work and money. A clandestine love affair could also be on the cards. Conflicts at work make you tense but your self-control keeps things in check. A feeling of dread needs to be examined as you could be misled. Someone close could let you down. You may experience insomnia or suspicious lumps. Follow your gut instinct.

Virgo: August 21 – September 20


A month of activities, childhood memories and leaving behind something for a new path. If single, you will be open to new romance. A new career opportunity could come your way which makes you happy. Spiritual guidance changes your perspective. Your finances are better than you expected. Fatigue bogs you down but you will plod on. Writers meet with success and could get published. Analyse all your ideas; you will know which one is right for you. Things will work out well.

Libra: September 21 – October 20

You may be faced with additional responsibilities due to the actions of someone else. In the mood to finish projects and tie up loose ends, you may end up taking on more than you should. Make sure you take rest or you will be exhausted with home and work chores. At work, you may want to look for something different to do. A rocky relationship may not revive despite your best efforts. You outgrow someone on the emotional front. 

Scorpio: October 21 – November 20


The magician card always indicates a new beginning and also past efforts coming together magically. You might get involved in a new relationship which will be very intense. A pay hike is indicated for some. Travel plans get postponed. A health issue may need a second opinion to diagnose the problem. Self-employed people will make money but beware of someone duping you. A relationship going nowhere could get a new lease of life. Be open to the gifts from the universe.

Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20

You find yourself at a crossroads this month in work, love, life, home and all that matters. Things may be stressful but the situation is temporary. A new acquaintance may well turn out to be your soulmate or BFF. Work may have some unpleasant situations that you have to deal with but tensions will ease off eventually. Stress makes you determined to solve problems and you will. Visit the dentist if you can. Finances improve this month and luck is with you.

Capricorn: December 21 – January 20

The sun card stands for the number 1 which implies a new beginning is at hand. The December-January born can expect a few changes. The singles will find many eligible potential partners. Work is slow; a spiritual overhaul is needed to feel motivated again. There could be an announcement of a pregnancy in the family. If things are rocky, an engagement could break. Feelings of fatigue could bog you down. A project may need to be put in cold storage.

Aquarius: January 21 – February 20

Aquarians focus on self-improvement and more rewarding work this month. A reconciliation with someone estranged could also be on the cards. An unexpected meeting could lead to new opportunities. Success at work puts you in a positive and hopeful mood. Past fears and insecurities fade away with the remnants of this very bad year. Eat healthy food for improved immunity. Profits in business increase. You don’t have to accept the first offer of work that comes along; something better is round the corner.

Pisces: February 21 – March 20

A certain situation may be causing you some stress; but this is a time to reevaluate your goals and where you are headed. No romance on the horizon this month for singles. If money is stuck at one place, you will receive some from another source. Anxiety and stress can tire you out and you should avoid taking on anything too challenging physically or mentally. Don’t worry about your finances; they will improve. You will receive help when you need it the most.

 

Avatar
Minnal Khona
Minnal is a senior writer and editor. Her forte is lifestyle journalism, art, food, beauty and travel writing

