Aries: March 21 – April 20
You may be looking at getting into a new line of work. Since the card for Virgo shows up, Arians could become a bit finicky this May. A break-up could be quite painful. The loss of a loved one could be traumatic. Health issues could impact your work. Someone could ditch you in the middle of a business deal or even on the eve of your wedding. A rocky marriage could come to an end. Take pleasure in solo activities and hobbies.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
You can expect success due to past efforts. Someone younger may attract those who are single. Colleagues and bosses will be supportive. Any change you make on the personal or professional front will be a good one. A much longed-for break will do wonders for your health. Money held up will come to you. Something you had given up on will resolve in your favour. Expect a promotion at work. Things will fall into place in a very positive way.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A difficult month as you want to change your work trajectory but are confined due to circumstances. Beware of people trying to deceive you. Whatever challenges come your way, use your mind to fight them. Use gizmos at home with care and drive cautiously as accidents could happen. Finances that are held up will start to get cleared. Once you find a way out of your constricting environment, you will be free to think of the future. A new line of work could come your way.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
The card representing the sign of Cancer shows up, indicating that what happens this month is meant to be. Expect spiritual growth, walking away from situations that no longer serve your interest and attaining mental and emotional balance. Your current fling could be just that – a fling as you don’t reveal how you feel. Matters related to property could see a sudden change. Slowing down is recommended. A chance to sell property will come your way and you could make money.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
The Empress card drawn by Leos indicates the hand of destiny guiding them in May. Expect inner engineering to happen as you revel in being in the moment, travel and introspect. A longing for finding what is missing in your life will have you question your goals and your priorities. Upper back problems could slow you down. If money is delayed, worry not as it will come. Go with your gut instinct on any major decision you have to make.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
A long-held dream could manifest for you; but don’t be impulsive with any decision. Spiritual quests and multiple interests keep you occupied. Singles who are dating could still be undecided about making a commitment. This month is about healing and choosing to live as you want. Some of you may start a new business. Guard against deception, even by a friend. If a project is stalled, you are likely to drop it. Let go of all that’s holding you back.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Librans seek clarity in everything whether it is money matters, love or work related issues. This will make life easier for you. Break down your challenges into manageable bits if pushed against a wall. Expect problems on the family or business front. Those in love will be thinking about their romance even as they accomplish work projects. If you make a decision based on emotions, you will have to make a compromise somewhere. Change yourself instead of trying to change your circumstances.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Events that make a permanent change in your life could occur. Paperwork and legal matters will get resolved. Your work and personal life seem to be at a standstill. Confusion on many fronts will weigh you down emotionally. If your anxiety gets worse, or you have other health issues, see a doctor. For any matter in your personal or professional life, don’t let your emotions get in the way of your decision; be clear and logical. What you want is within reach.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Women can expect some heartbreak or disappointment from their significant others. If you have broken up recently, you will not settle for anything superficial. Work pressures could lead to burnout. Ask for what you deserve at work for a better income. Stomach ailments could add to your woes. You will walk away from an uncomfortable situation or will let go of it mentally. In letting go, what you wish for will eventually come to you.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Social occasions, putting on a front even though you may be troubled within, and seeking spiritual growth keep you busy all May. You may be feeling exhausted emotionally, but a turbulent time is coming to an end. Someone in the family could get married or have a baby. Financially things look up as old and new money comes in. An engagement could be called off; an extra marital affair could also be going on that you don’t know about.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Personal life takes centrestage for Aquarians as emotions run high. An unexpected event could lead to monetary benefits. A work-related trip is foretold. Work goes through highs and lows. Expect a period of emotional upheaval but if you have an attitude of gratitude, abundance will follow. Insomnia due to stress could make you ill. Delayed finances get paid up. Success comes but not in the way you anticipate. Don’t make hasty judgments or decisions and wait for the Universe to do its thing.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
A good time to go down memory lane and relive one’s childhood. The card also implies you should have a childlike view of things and trust the Universe. You will want to let go of something and want something else in its stead. Colleagues are supportive and you can expect a raise or promotion. A job offer could also come along giving you a motivational boost. Singles will be open to dating again. More money than you expect will come your way.
