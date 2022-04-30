A difficult month as you want to change your work trajectory but are confined due to circumstances. Beware of people trying to deceive you. Whatever challenges come your way, use your mind to fight them. Use gizmos at home with care and drive cautiously as accidents could happen. Finances that are held up will start to get cleared. Once you find a way out of your constricting environment, you will be free to think of the future. A new line of work could come your way.