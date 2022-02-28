Aries: March 21 – April 20
If you already have doubts, it is possible that your partner is cheating on you. The Moon card is indicative of a clandestine affair or deception. Those in the midst of a financial negotiation should guard against being led up the garden path. A planned trip ends up with more hurdles than happy memories. You will let go of emotional baggage and grudges of the past. Stick to the middle path for peace and balance. Accept the changes coming your way for positive results.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Taureans may be on the horns of a dilemma in their personal or professional lives with equally tempting options. A recent break-up may hurt more than expected. If business is slow, you should look at other avenues for more profit. Finances are stable and income through multiple sources is foretold. Some of you may be attracted to an older person even if you are in a relationship. What looks like a complete write-off may just be the stroke of luck you need.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A difficult month for Gemini as problems could occur on all fronts – financial, personal or marital. Those in a relationship may end it because of lack of trust or an unfaithful partner. Travel carefully as you could have an accident. Business could slow down, but some new opportunities will come your way. Grab them. A rocky marriage may head for the divorce courts. All the upheaval is the end of a negative cycle and better times lie ahead.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
An existing condition in your life will change soon. You may get a chance to travel or change jobs which will help reduce loneliness if any. Colleagues and seniors are supportive at work. The self-employed could see new partnerships. A positive mindset keeps you in good spirits. Health problems will reduce. Money comes your way through a stroke of luck. Look out for opportunities that can lead you to untraveled paths which are beneficial. Trust your gut instincts for all decisions.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
You may be unsure of the future but you will move forward in work and in love. Expect stress in travel but any problem could actually be a blessing in disguise. At work, if you execute a new idea, it will be well-received. Disagreements with family will end. Money problems will disappear gradually. A lot of fears you have are unfounded so silence your mind when in doubt while making important decisions. Unexpected meetings lead to new opportunities.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
The finicky Virgos may find themselves being a bit indecisive due to the card they have picked which stands for Libra. Expect dilemmas in your mind and heart, new friends, and letting go of past baggage. Self-doubt continues to bog you down at work. A mild infection can be taken care of with supplements. A negative mindset will add to your woes but feelings of loneliness and alienation are going to end. Be objective while making decisions.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
An idealistic mindset seeking the higher good dominates Librans. Some of you may go on a spiritual quest. Those of you who have started seeing someone recently, may be torn between making a commitment and waiting a bit longer. Think before making a decision in your personal and professional lives. If a relationship doesn’t help you grow, you might want to end it. Money due to you will be paid. Trust your intuition when in doubt. Attachments to outcomes will end.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
A new phase is about to begin in the form of a paradigm shift, a new line of work or new romance. The latter may even cause a lot of upheaval in your life. Your work attracts attention from the right quarters. A marriage however could hit a troubled patch. Family members are all under stress so tread gently to avoid confrontations. A determined effort to change your lifestyle will make you healthier. Delays in money matters continue to frustrate.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Outdoor-loving Sagittarians may delve within for clarity. Especially if they want to know what it is they want in their relationships. Some of you may even decide to remain friends only. Your ambitions at work will make you seek wider horizons. Go for it. Family fall-outs will be healed. Your best success comes through doing what you are passionate about; a long-standing financial problem gets sorted out amicably. Let the universe know what you want and let it go.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Those getting over a break-up will now be open to new romance. The self-employed could get an unexpected business opportunity. New ideas or partnerships could be on the anvil at work. Those in a relationship might consider living together or getting married. Avoid bingeing on food to solve emotional problems. A new business will substantially add to your income. Be bold in taking decisions regarding your future. Promote yourself aggressively for more successful outcomes whether you are working or self-employed.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Dreamy Aquarians draw the card for Cancer implying they could be more emotional than practical in March. Singles will want to mingle but work might get in the way. Be clear while negotiating, to avoid problems with payments later. Financial independence is your goal and you will act on it. Those in a relationship may want to end it if it is abusive. Gratitude for blessings and the faith that what you want will come to you, sees you through the month.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Singles could meet someone significant through work, social service, or even at a social event. Keep an open mind. Work from home keeps some of you busy for long hours. Some of you may even take on extra work to make some more money. Separation due to logistics or a disagreement is temporary for those in a relationship. Avoid over-consumption of alcohol. Finances are on an upswing now. Half-hearted efforts will face hurdles whether it is love or work.
