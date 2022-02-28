Dreamy Aquarians draw the card for Cancer implying they could be more emotional than practical in March. Singles will want to mingle but work might get in the way. Be clear while negotiating, to avoid problems with payments later. Financial independence is your goal and you will act on it. Those in a relationship may want to end it if it is abusive. Gratitude for blessings and the faith that what you want will come to you, sees you through the month.