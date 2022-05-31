Aries: March 21 – April 20
Expect healing, inner engineering and concerns about pets this month. You will change your response to external circumstances which will lead you to self love. Some of you may be thinking of getting married. A new beginning is in store. The health of your pet could cause anxiety. Socialise a bit for new opportunities. Take a risk with your ideas and be decisive. Money owed to you will be paid. A sense of clarity about your goals brings happiness.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
The card for Libra drawn indicates that stubborn Taureans could be a little less so this month. Conflicts resolved through effective communication, mind over heart and letting go of the past are on the agenda. Patching up with estranged old friends could also happen suddenly. Drive carefully and avoid speeding. You get clarity about a relationship and realise it is not what you perceived it to be. Money matters could be stressful. Change your thought process for better outcomes.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A destiny card indicates preordained events are likely to occur. An opportunity to make money could come your way, but do not repeat past mistakes in these matters. A long-standing problem stays unresolved; let the universe take care of it. Though work is good, there is an underlying feeling of dissatisfaction. An unhappy marriage could be due to money issues or not being with the one you truly love. Avoid getting too anxious about the present; the bad times are ending.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
You are confident and busy as you decide to start a new business or a new life. Excessive responsibilities could be a burden. Delegate to reduce your workload. Some of you could get married. Watch your moods as you’ll find yourself on a short fuse and can lose your temper. If chronic ailments persist, opt for alternative therapies for relief. Communicating your ideas clearly will help you succeed. Move on from anything that you have outgrown.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
The card for the sign of Cancer appears, which could make Leos moodier. Some of you want to start a work-from-home business. If you do, be clear on money matters, especially if it is in partnership. Singles will be flirty but work could supersede a new relationship. Those in an unhappy relationship may want to end it. Avoid excessive eating or drinking when you are in a bad mood. A stressful situation will soon end. Don’t settle for less than what you deserve.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Some aspects of your life come full circle as new beginnings await. Divine protection is yours for the asking and even if money is blocked, be sure you are protected on all fronts. Not much of romance coming your way this month. Work-related travel is predicted. A pet could need medical attention. Your inner circle of family and friends will help you achieve success. Appreciate those who support you and focus on household chores. Disagreements and arguments will end.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Expect sudden changes on various fronts. Those in a relationship may have a foreboding that it could end soon. An opportunity to promote yourself at work or your business will come your way. Speak your mind in any tense situation to minimise problems. Despite hurdles, finances are steady. A new business venture could get the support it needs. Go with your intuition when it comes to any major decision. Eventually, what you wish for will be manifested.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
A difficult month as ill health, blocked progress or a relationship breakdown could be in the offing. The break-up is temporary. If a family member is in hospital, be prepared for the worst. Your finances will be in excellent shape as new projects or old debts getting cleared bring in money. Do not ignore problems related to your prostrate or stomach. What you desire will eventually come to you. A setback is actually a chance for you to grow and deal with your fears.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Beware of someone deceitful in your circle, as office politics or personal betrayal could occur. An ex could make a sudden appearance. You won’t be in a mood to compromise in a relationship no matter how much you want it to work. Plans go haywire due to your taking on more than you can handle. Headaches and problems related to breasts could cause health problems for women. Seek help from friends if a problem is overwhelming. Let things be the way they are for now.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
For those women wanting to start a family, the appearance of the Empress card indicates it is a good time to try and conceive. Superficial relationships will no longer satisfy the singletons out there. Travel and property matters are on the anvil. Upper back issues could bother you. Meditate on your emotions as they are often the cause of pain in this region. Money due to you could be delayed. Stay calm even when colleagues or family members make communication difficult.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
There could be delays on all fronts for Aquarians. Setbacks and fatigue could bog you down too. Singles will not want to be with anyone for the sake of it, even as they seek meaningful interactions. If someone close disappoints you, worry not, as you will switch off rather than fight or stress over it. Work causes burnout so take a break. Ask for what you deserve in money matters. The universe will fill the void within you.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Expect hectic activity, short trips, a change of home or even an extra workload. You could find yourself exhausted due to overwork; take regular breaks. If you have outgrown a job, person or hobby, it will no longer make you happy. Anxiety about money could stress you. Complete all projects as a new job or lifestyle change is coming your way. Be thorough in everything you do. If a relationship doesn’t seem to be working out, let it go.
