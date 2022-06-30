The Leo card appears for Aries – it tells you to go wild with your passion, and to do what you want with your life. Challenges will come but your persistence wins the day. Let go of the past if you want your current relationship to succeed. Debts get cleared and you are full of energy to resolve anything that comes your way. Overall, your life will improve on all fronts – romance and business. What you do today will give you results in the future.