Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
The card signifying winter indicates that a new cycle is about to start. Singles could receive an unexpected declaration of love. You could also have someone show interest in your work. Tension in your work or personal life is temporary so don’t let it affect you. Money matters too could stress you out. A changed mindset ensures you will let a problem work itself out rather than trying to solve it yourself. Use your mind to surmount all obstacles for success.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
You start the new year wanting to improve your career prospects. Someone who likes or admires you could lead you to better and bigger things. Success on the work front makes you feel good on all counts. Plan your next move carefully. An ex could try to win your affections again. Make your diet healthier if you have been low on energy. The self-employed can expect profits but new partnerships will not take off. Plan your work and then, work your plan for best results.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
You continue to focus on your work and career like the past, and new business opportunities could come your way. Singles will be open to meeting someone new. Those involved may want to take things up a notch. Don’t overeat to combat stress because work will leave you too busy to exercise the extra calories away. A new business adds to your income. Change the way you work for better results; maybe even consider taking on an associate or partner
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
You finally begin to realise the importance of changing yourself from within to cope with circumstances. Give yourself some love to be able to give it to others. Work can pile up this month and there could be arguments with colleagues. New beginnings are on the anvil. Avoid going on a drinking or overeating binge. Payments will start coming in. Be decisive about taking action where relevant and it will work in your favour. Self-healing and clarity is required.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
Delays in any situation are but temporary. You feel something is missing in your life and need to find more meaning. Singles will want more than a superficial relationship. Despite misunderstandings, communicate your intent clearly for resolution of problems. Some of you may want to work in more creative jobs. An upper back health issue continues to trouble. Financial delays are predicted. Trust your intuition – it is okay to just be for some time. You don’t have to keep busy always.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
Expect positive changes in the new year on all fronts. Singles will want their next relationship to be a meaningful one and chances are they will get their wish. Some of you may be looking for a more fulfilling job. Get your medical tests done if you can’t find the root of a problem. Money is good and more is on the way. Anxiety could make an old health issue resurface. A hitherto hidden talent could lead to better things at work.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
Clarity on what you want and need will help you settle relationship issues. Help from a senior at work or a business acquaintance can lead to profit. Paperwork or red tape issues will end and you get more ambitious with your career. If involved and have two people vying for your affections, you are likely to choose the one you have known longer. A financial problem will get sorted out finally. Trust your path; all the help you need is already given
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
The card for spring showers new beginnings in the new year for Scorpios. You can expect a change in circumstances from March onwards. Elements in your work or personal life will start coming together and you move into a more practical space in your head and act less from an emotional space. Business gets better for the self-employed. If you were unwell, you will recover. Debts will be cleared and money owed to you will be paid.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
The card for Leo appears for the outdoor-loving Sagittarians. Family matters, happy get-togethers and even someone with leadership skills could take centrestage. The singles could get into a new relationship or someone’s undeclared feelings for you will be known. Trust and let go for this relationship to succeed. Spiritual matters could also interest you. Career prospects improve and impulsive buys won’t be bad decisions in retrospect. Share your good fortune for more blessings. Life is good on all fronts.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
There could be things bothering you that you won’t be able to pinpoint the source or cause of. Be cautious in all your dealings in January – whether romantic, inter-personal or professional. If in a relationship, your partner could be cheating on you. A clandestine love affair with a married person is also indicated. Work related issues need to be dealt with through self-control rather than verbal arguments. A debt is repaid but not in full. Let go of past grudges.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
January is likely to be a busy month but don’t take on more than you can handle. Singles may have more than one love interest and making a choice will be tough. Work-related travel is indicated and career progress is indicated. Take a second opinion if a health issue persists. Opportunities for an extra income are on the way. You will change the way you deal with circumstances and learn to detach from outcomes. Stay focused on what you want to manifest.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
An important month as you outgrow people and situations and move into a different space mentally and spiritually. Keep your emotions in check and maintain balance at all times. Singles may date someone new but it won’t lead to anything serious. Niggling problems on all counts need to be let go of for peace of mind. Ensure you take regular breaks or you could fall sick. An opportunity for a new job or business could come your way.
This makes me look forward to decemeber… good news Aries! Mixed expectations but more good…