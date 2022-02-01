Aries: March 21 – April 20
The card representing Sagittarius makes Arians even more outspoken and driven. They may find themselves busy with work and spiritual activities. Insecurities besiege some of you who are in a relationship. That is because it currently lacks depth. If unwell, you will need to visit a doctor. Finances are improving. You will no longer settle for less than you deserve. New ideas and repeat orders bring success to the self-employed. You may move closer to the home where you grew up.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
If you are expecting a certain outcome, chances are it will not materialize. If in a relationship, even if you feel shut out, persevere and keep the communication going. There could be tense situations at work. If unwell, you may need to visit a doctor; don’t ignore chronic issues either. Financial worries are temporary. Turn to meditation if stress is getting to you; though stressful situations will end soon. Others will support you in key matters. Take plenty of rest.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
You are in the final stages of a cycle of destiny so you may find yourself completing projects, or old friends or exes re-entering your life. A more energized lifestyle awaits. If you are planning to sell your home, it will sell. You make money through your work as past efforts are rewarded. Any existing health issues will get sorted. Singles may find they are still not able to find what they seek. A rocky relationship though will start to improve.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Singles who are dating may have to take a call about whether they want to make a commitment or end things. Some of you may even get married. A new business proposal or deal will be profitable. Travel for work will yield good results. The self-employed will do well. Taking regular breaks will be beneficial for your health. Focus on your goals and you will find that the universe sends people who help you achieve them. Let go of any fears that hold you back.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Expect setbacks and disappointments in relationships. This is especially so for Leo women. Some of you may even end a relationship if it is not giving you the happiness you seek. Watch out for over-exertion at work. Take a break or a short holiday to recharge. A friend or loved one could need hospitalization. If negotiating a raise or a better deal, speak up for yourself to make the money you deserve. Look within and nourish your soul with self-love to avoid heartbreak.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
If you are single, you could get involved with someone in an unusual manner. You want to break out of the monotony of routine chores and might just take a short relaxing holiday to do so. A new idea or software could make life easier for the self-employed. Some singles could get married or receive a proposal. Avoid irregular eating hours. Some of you may have a hectic social life with celebrations thrown in. Trust the universe in areas where you seek clarity.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
The ace of hearts card signifies a period of healing, engagements and weddings or even the announcement of a pregnancy. Some of you may buy a new house. A trip will include a lucky break in terms of finding something you wanted. You will get recognised for your ideas at work. Your health remains good all month long. Despite your concerns regarding money, you will start a new business if self-employed. Strained relationships will see a lessening of tension and better times to come.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
A card of abundance and an overall feeling of well-being gives Scorpios the boost they need. You have to take time out to relax though travel for work is foretold. A relationship still lacks the depth you seek. Be careful as you could have minor accidents at home or suffer from food poisoning. Money owed to you is still held up but it comes in from other projects. A new paradigm or way of working will bring you success.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
An existing situation in your personal or work life could change overnight. Singles could meet someone they connect with at a deeper level instantly. An idea will materialize even before you have expressed it fully at work. Stress due to unresolved issues will diminish as you sort everything out. Someone in the family could fall ill suddenly. Certain payments may get held up but money comes in from elsewhere. Let the universe guide you into making the right choices and resolve matters.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
External factors could be the reason for any upsetting events. Someone you know may need hospitalization. Self-doubt will keep you from making confident decisions in your work or personal life. Singles won’t be getting serious anytime soon. For those in problematic marriages, the unhappiness is due to physical compatibility or the absence of open communication. Money will come despite hurdles but watch out for a poverty of spirit. Focus on what you have, not what you lack. Start a spiritual practice.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
The card implies that there could be a reconciliation of sorts (in relationship or legal matters), and money will come to you sooner than you expected even though you may be in a tight spot right now. Some of you may move to a new home and may even sell the current one. A new cycle is beginning for many Aquarians though don’t expect emotional happiness as something vital is still not available. A visit to the dentist may be required.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
The card representing Gemini appears, promising many ideas for creative Pisceans. A relationship appears stuck for now; let it be and keep a rational mind about it. Creative endeavours preoccupy you with the arts, writing etc taking centrestage. Your past successes could lead you to new work coming your way. Moneywise you prosper, whether you are working or self-employed. You could meet some influential folks who may be instrumental in resolving a rift with a loved one or give your career a boost.
