Aries: March 21 – April 20
Singles could have a torrid affair that will be different from their usual infatuations. They could also be seeking something more meaningful. Some of you may want a complete overhaul – job, home and partner. Regulate your eating and sleeping times or it could lead to ill health. Finances get better gradually. A difficult situation at home or work will get resolved. Indulge in your hobbies and travel; they are the secret of your success. Have faith that things will get better.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
An existing situation could change for the better. A chance to promote yourself or your work will be offered. Don’t suppress what you want to say or it could cause health problems. At work, be diplomatic as things are going to improve. Singles and those dating will focus more on their love life over everything else. Debts owed will still not get cleared. A new business idea will get the support and backing it needs. Trust your instincts and do what feels right.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
You wish to be more social and also hope for more success in business. Divine protection is with you even if you get into a disagreement with someone close. Emotionally, you may be feeling low, but changes in the near future will lift your spirits. Money will come and go but a debt owed to you will get paid. A misunderstanding with a friend or boss could occur. Instead of a compromise you may end things – in a business or personal relationship.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Cancerians could see new job offers, investment opportunities and overall abundance come their way this month. A new venture will not take off. Travel for work or leisure is indicated. Those in a relationship will still not be able to make a true connection. Avoid binge eating and drinking; it could lead to a serious problem. Money owed to you will not be paid just yet but it will flow in from multiple avenues. Though personal matters remain unresolved, you feel more positive.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Spiritual interests will hold your attention more than usual. A feeling of wanting to withdraw from the world, or, taking your time to make a decision will make you quieter. Travel plans need to be put on hold. An old project might restart at work, though there could be tense moments in the office. In a relationship, you may feel you are giving more than receiving. If unwell, seek medical attention. Money owed to you will come in slowly.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Moderation is the key word this month. With Christmas and New Year parties, avoid drinking too much, especially if you have other health issues. A chance meeting or an ex could spice things up but it will be a closure rather than anything else. Change your focus and watch a negative situation turn to a positive one. Expect disappointments with your partner. Money will come in spurts but the flow will be steady. Work on your fears for self-improvement.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Twos indicate that ideas are still being formed; plan your next move carefully. Singles could meet someone; check if they are already married. A promotion at work improves your mindset and motivates you. A reconciliation with a family member is on the cards. Consume more of high energy foods. Profits increase for the self-employed. If you get a job offer, consider pros and cons; if you refuse, a better one will come along. Your success comes from your thorough work output.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
You may experience some self-doubt and difficulties in dealing with others. If you’ve had a recent breakup, you might still be pining for the ex. Avoid travel this month. Your finances will improve; you need to stop living with a poverty of spirit mindset. If unwell, see a doctor but it will be a minor issue. You might spend money on spiritual pursuits; a good investment. What was not for you will leave your life; you too will set boundaries with selfish people.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
The magician card drawn indicates a manifestation of your desires, no matter which area of your life. You are in sync with goals and things fall into place. Beware of deception or someone cheating you. Those looking to sell their houses will succeed in doing so. The self-employed could take on a business partner; those in jobs might look for new ones. Stress could cause health issues. Finances are exceptionally good this month. Try and be consistent in your behaviour.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
The positive and negative challenge you as the year comes to an end. If you’ve broken up recently, you will not want a new relationship for some time. If business has been slow, it will start improving. Those in a relationship will seek clarity; let the universe send you signs. Patience in money matters is required. Women could have some health issues regarding their reproductive organs. Stick to your goals, avoid self-destructive patterns and work towards making them a success.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Closure has been your buzzword this year; as it ends, you clear up past blocks and remove stagnant energy. Overall change in the way you interact with people is indicated. A trip will bring you happiness. Lie low at work as disputes are foretold. Some of you may change jobs and a new opportunity will present itself. Money problems will end. If you feel a situation is hopeless; worry not, as the worst is over. Think positive no matter what the situation.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
The empress card indicates a pregnancy for those trying to conceive. Money could be delayed but it will come. Some of you could feel disconnected from everything; a creative pursuit could help reduce this feeling. Superficial relationships will no longer be acceptable. Those considering a live-in arrangement will refuse to do so. If dissatisfied with work, look for something fulfilling like social service. Listen to your body if you are unwell. Those seeking emotional healing will get better and feel calmer.
