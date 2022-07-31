Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
You may feel the urge to start a new project or meet someone new if single. Chances are you will do it and it will seem magical. Be open to change and manifestations coming true. Some of you may even meet the love of your life; those already dating will be unwilling to settle for less. Stress could cause health issues. Money issues are non-existent this month. Those looking for new jobs will get a good one. Trust your intuition and be open to receiving more.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
You will not let any distraction move you from your goal especially if it is spiritual growth you seek. You might feel like mentally withdrawing from the world to deal with any problems; or even change your job if it is not a happy place to work. Be cautious of other drivers when you are driving. Money may appear tight but you will have enough. Instead of a blame game, walk away from unpleasant situations. Your mind is your best ally.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
Geminis could experience a renewed sense of purpose and there can be an upswing or new opportunities in your personal and professional lives. Singles dating casually may decide to end things. Love life may be bland this month but there is a lot happening on the business and spiritual front. A trip could lead to a new job. Motivation will come from within as you shift perspectives. A family member could have a heart attack. Do your karma without worrying about the results.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
You need to clear the deadwood before you move forward in life. This applies to self-improvement, work and family. Singles will remain undecided about getting involved. Circumstances and others will force you to change how you interact with them and face harsh truths about yourself. Impulsive shopping will be regretted later. Problems at work could increase. Lack of faith in a higher power is the cause of inner confusion. Luck is on your side in money matters.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
Leos could be mercurial this month as they pick the card for Gemini. But, being the King of Pentacles, it means your finances improve greatly; and success is assured. At work, important higher-ups notice your efforts. Practical matters keep you too busy to focus on emotions, which may not be a bad thing. Those unwell will recover. A reconciliation with a friend or lover is on the cards. If you meet influential people, they could help your career. Continue making efforts for best results.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
In your personal or professional life, you may be faced with a conundrum that requires resolution. No more sitting on the fence, you have to decide which way to go. A rocky relationship could end in separation. New opportunities to change your career could come your way. You can expect money from past debts or a bonus. Avoid taking on too much at home or you will end up resenting family members. What seems like a lost cause will actually end up being a positive change.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
Singles could attract many admirers; or a much-loved pet could be the joy of your life. Public praise for your positivity could lift your spirits. Paperwork could take up time so be careful while filling out forms. New orders or a bonus at work make you happy. An ex could connect with you again. Any weight loss or lack of an appetite needs medical attention. Younger people should consider everything they do now to be the foundation to their future.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
Pushed against a wall in certain scenarios, you seek clarity, whether it is in a relationship or at work. Problems on the family or work front could crop up even though you accomplish everything you wish to at work. Those wishing to make a commitment, go with your mind. If you go with your emotions, you will be the one who will compromise. Avoid multi-tasking as it could affect your health. Work on your inner self if you want to change for the better.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
Expect upheaval and problems on multiple fronts as the Tower card is about divine drama meant to cause a shake-up. A marriage could end due to infidelity. Avoid travel as there could be accidents. A new opportunity will come through and you should grab it. An accident can actually lead to money as a settlement; you will also have bills to pay. Past grief and traumas will cease. Improved business will bring more money. Stay calm and go with the flow.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
You can expect dualities on all fronts – romantic, professional and spiritual. It means there could be two steps forward and one step back. If a relationship is not working out, let it go. Money flow will gather speed shortly. You may go through phases of being overly emotional and then detached. Those who were sick will make a full recovery; women need to have their reproductive organs checked. Avoid repeating self-destructive behaviour if you want to attain your goals.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
A difficult month as situations or people could be deceptive; especially in areas that are of prime importance to you right now. Be on your guard and don’t let emotions overtake any conflict or dramas happening around you. Those in a relationship could be cheated on by their spouses. There could be disagreements at work. Practice self-restraint. Someone close could disappoint you deeply. Let things be the way they are; the universe will replace your sorrow with joy.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
Some of you may want alone time to sort things out. A much-anticipated outcome will not pan out in your favour, even though it is unfair to you. Avoid travel for now. Those in the creative field can expect new projects. Meditation is your friend along with other treatments if you are unwell. Business increases but money will come in slowly. Withdraw and seek answers within in a troubling situation. Pray for what you want and your wish will be granted.
This makes me look forward to decemeber… good news Aries! Mixed expectations but more good…