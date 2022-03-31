fbpx
Tarot

Tarot Predictions for April 2022

Our resident Tarotscope reader reveals the surprises, challenges and excitement that await you in the month ahead

By Minnal Khona
Aries: March 21 – April 20

 

The impulsive and fiery Aries will be moody and deliberate in their actions as they pick the card representing the sign of Cancer.  Work from home will be your focus and it will be financially gainful. You could even be seeking a supportive lover. Some of you may be looking for a way out of an abusive relationship. Unpleasant situations at work or in your personal life will cease. Don’t compromise on your integrity. Hold out for what you believe you truly deserve.

Taurus: April 21 – May 20

 

The card for Scorpio appears which could make Taureans more intense and secretive this month. They could develop an interest in matters of the occult, or even get attracted to a Scorpio. Singles could meet someone interesting in their own neighbourhood. If looking to sell your home, expect delays. Some of you might make or receive a marriage proposal. If losing weight, see a doctor. Money and help are yours for the asking. Family life could be discordant.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

 

The card signifying Leo comes for the May and June born, which implies they could enter into leadership roles. It is also a message that you should go with your passion, especially if you are stuck in a dead-end job. Let go of past attachments if you want to move to the next level in your current relationship. It may not happen immediately, but you will be rewarded for your efforts at work. Stick to your goals as life improves on all fronts.  

Cancer: June 21 – July 20

 

Cancerians draw the card for Taurus so they may display a stubborn streak. Letting go of a painful past is not as easy as you believed. An ex could make a comeback. Your emotions could affect your work, leading to mistakes. You could have problems with your teeth and gums. Finances need some fine tuning for future security. A new sense of purpose could help you improve your career prospects. A difficult situation will soon end – whether in your personal or professional life.

Leo: July 21 – August 20

 

August-born women could have some issues with their reproductive organs or periods. Singles will not want any entanglements post their last break-up. Someone close maybe overly secretive about their personal or professional life.  If business has been slow in the past, it will pick up momentum soon. Trust your intuition if you are going to make a big decision. A second career or a job offer will improve your life on all counts. Trust the universe to realise your goals.

Virgo: August 21 – September 20

 

The finicky Virgos pick the card representing Capricorn, which may have them being more finicky than usual. Avoid over-analysing your relationship, and just be yourself. A friend could help you with business prospects or introduce you to someone for a date. A relationship that is going through problems could possibly end. Money may not come in as fast as you like but things will improve. Stress related health issues could crop up. Stop trying too hard in any situation and let go.

Libra: September 21 – October 20

 

Troubles on all fronts could leave you depressed. Singles won’t compromise on their values just to be with someone. There will be dilemmas within and outside after a decision has been taken. Lower expectations as others will disappoint. A recurring health issue will need medicines and supplements but may not get cured completely. Finances are stable. Think positive no matter how difficult your current situation may be. Bad times won’t last and the tension will ease out eventually.

Scorpio: October 21 – November 20

 

A difficult month for some of you as worldly and practical matters bog you down; and with the devil card in reverse, things don’t quite go your way. A marriage may be on the rocks; if things break down, accept it as pre-destined. Work too feels like a drag because you don’t see gains in the short term. Money could also be held up. Don’t take impulsive decisions as that could make matters worse. Plan your work and work your plan.

Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20

 

Prepare for growth on the inside as the Chariot card guides you towards maintaining a balance between your emotional and rational sides. Singles will not be satisfied with what’s on offer as they look for a deeper relationship. Property matters can get complicated. If you have been living it up, take it easy or your body will force you to. If you have been giving more than you get in any situation – work or friends or lovers – you might just walk away.

Capricorn: December 21 – January 20

 

The card adds up to seven which implies introspection and spiritual growth. But the other aspects of the tower card can also signal sudden accidents, problems, break-ups and loss. If your life is in upheaval mode, stay calm and pray because it is pre-destined.   Situations may be beyond your control so let go and believe in the higher powers. Income loss is also predicted, but newer opportunities could make up for it. New avenues will open up after the storm.

Aquarius: January 21 – February 20

 

Singles could meet someone new and there are high chances of a torrid romance. You can expect an upswing in your career. Spiritual matters interest you and you will go deeper into seeking knowledge. Some of you may end an unhappy marriage or relationship. It will not be a sacrifice;  it will be for the best. You move towards a healthier lifestyle for yourself and your pets. The universe is on your side in helping you attract everything you need.

 

Pisces: February 21 – March 20

 

A good phase financially as you can expect abundance though money owed to you is still held up. Travel for work is indicated. Those in a relationship might still feel distanced from their partner. Avoid eating food you are unsure of and be careful around your home.  A new project leaves you unsure as you don’t have clarity on how to take it forward. If you can sacrifice short-term gains, you will have benefits in the long term.  

 

 

Minnal Khona
Minnal is a senior writer and editor. Her forte is lifestyle journalism, art, food, beauty and travel writing

