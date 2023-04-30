Aries: March 21 – April 20
Some of you could be depressed over a stressful situation that refuses to improve. If separated from your partner, take heart as a reunion is on the cards and your fears are unfounded. Gains and success at work are foretold. Issues with your stomach or prostate gland could slow you down. A family member could be hospitalised. Inheritance, a new project or a settlement brings financial gains. Take spiritual guidance from every setback and let problems get sorted in time.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
If you are single, you will seek depth and meaning in your next relationship. Money owed to you will arrive sooner rather than later though you may feel your money situation is tight currently. You may want to move to a new home. Legal matters will get resolved in your favour. The start of a new cycle will end rocky patches in an existing marriage or relationship. Retail therapy puts you in a better mood. Stand up for your rights.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A good month financially for Geminis as you focus on activities that increase your income. A new job offer or project for business owners also helps. Singles who feel lonely will look for solace through their work. Don’t drink more than you can handle. Since luck is with you, be confident while making decisions. Promote yourself and your product and the universe will help. Whether a relationship or a work goal, push yourself to attain it. Spiritual growth is on the anvil.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Conditions at work are frustrating and you are unable to catch a break. Singles will find someone who is interested in them, or an ex could reappear. Compromising to be with someone is not an option for you. Tension-related aches and pains could increase. Anxiety over money owed to you is unnecessary as it will come to you. Be careful of office politics and smooth talkers. If a problem remains unsolved, leave it till it gets resolved on its own.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
You are hoping for better times and spiritual growth. If dating, you may be in two minds about taking it to the next level. A fond wish will be realised even before you express it. Some of you may expand your scope of work or start something new or even look for a new job. Don’t be impulsive and trust your instincts. An inner disturbance will lead you to spiritual insights. Detachment from a mindset or way of thinking is foretold.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Singles will be ready to date again. Expect rewards for good karma and efforts from your past. The self-employed could be considering a new business idea. Those in a relationship might want to start living together. Avoid bingeing and grab every chance to take rest if you can. Money owed to you will come; a new business or reviving an old one adds to your income. Communicating your ideas will be effective and bring good results. Accept new projects that come your way.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
An existing situation could change suddenly, maybe even for the better. You could be torn between work goals and the pursuit of personal happiness. Some of you could be looking to buy a house. The self-employed will see their finances improve. Those in a relationship might be thinking of getting married. Singles could meet someone who lavishes them with affection. Speak your mind where needed to avoid future tension. You could have trouble collecting money owed to you.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
The sun card indicates that the spotlight this month will be on socialising, self-promotion and marriages or pregnancies. Home improvement or travel due to health issues is on the cards. If you’re looking for motivation at work, you should find it soon. Some of you may go in for a makeover of sorts. A long-drawn financial matter will be resolved in your favour and additional funds are on the way. New projects or a different career are a possibility.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Expect some disillusionment from someone you know. Singles could get too busy to date. A change of plans and supportive seniors at work could boost your mood. A setback could make you retreat into your shell. Anxiety due to stress is indicated. Money is slow so don’t overspend. Before trusting someone, make sure you get to know them well. Intervention from a well-wisher could save you from a traumatic experience. If the rose-tinted glasses come off, let them.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Singles could meet the great love of their life in May; or restart an old affair. Expect fireworks, either way. Some of you will get a raise or feel the need to achieve goals. The self-employed could take on a partner. A property on sale will find a buyer. Stress causes health issues but you won’t be able to zero in on the cause or the right medicine. Be careful of someone deceiving you financially or emotionally.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Plan your work and work your plan is the message for the late-January and February born. Your career trajectory is your focus and move forward in a focussed manner. Singles should beware of meeting a new, melancholic person; they could be married or in a relationship already. An unexpected trip could come along. The self-employed will make more profits. Address your fears to stay on top of every challenge. Your intuition will guide you and if an offer is not good enough, say no.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
The card representing Pisces comes for its own sign making the guidance forceful. You long for different work projects as you are stuck in a rut. Discussions for such projects to manifest in the future are on the anvil. A synergy that leads to spiritual growth and a change in your routine could occur. Singles could meet someone but they may be emotionally immature. Health issues with your legs and emotional stress is indicated. Take on just as much as you can handle.
