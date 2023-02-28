Aries: March 21 – April 20
If already married or in a relationship, communicate to avoid pent-up feelings of frustration from creating bigger problems. A trip could get postponed due to illness. Those in a relationship will receive signs whether it is working or not. Business expansion is on the anvil. Infections of the eyes should not be ignored. Watch your expenses as inflow of money may be restricted. A new career direction could come your way. Some of you may want to pick up a new skill.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
You choose to focus on your career and upskilling for better prospects. Keep at it for best results. Singles, be careful if you meet someone new; they could be married. Check the fine print before signing important documents. Success at work with expansion and promotions will make you happy. An estranged ex could try to woo you back. Don’t jump into a new business venture before thoroughly checking the pros and cons. Eat more high energy foods and do only what you are sure of.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
The mercurial Gemini picks the card for Libra making them slightly calmer. Seeking balance and a new perspective, you will rely on your intellect to solve problems. Singles could meet someone from the legal field. Be careful while travelling. Finances could get delayed and cause stress. Try new age remedies for any infections. Anxiety about an uncertain future at work could trouble you. Analyse a situation before you act. Practice detachment and meditation to control yourself from getting judgemental.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
The card for Virgo appears, making Cancerians a bit finicky. If stuck in a rut, look for motivation in things you enjoy. A rocky marriage could come to an end. Seek medical attention for a health problem. Money owed to you will be delayed. The end of a relationship could make you long for a reunion. Withdrawing emotionally is your way of dealing with conflict at work. Let go of your ego and seek divine guidance. Wait for new ideas before you look for a different job.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Short trips, and letting go of something to gain something deeper are your focus in March. Singles will be open to meeting new people instead of pining over an ex. Support from seniors at work, a new job offer, and financial gains are foretold. Some of you may get nostalgic about a past event. More money than you expect is coming your way. Take rest to deal with health issues. Seek spiritual guidance if you feel empty despite everything working out for you.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Faith in the universe and a desire for spiritual growth will play on your mind. Singles will be wary of committing to someone and vacillate between yes and no. The self-employed will start a venture that puts them more in touch with people. Some of you will eventually find that new job you are looking for. Any discontent felt is a sign of spiritual growth and progress. Trust your intuition but don’t be impulsive while making decisions.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
The card representing Sagittarius appears, making the balanced and cautious Librans a little bolder. Singles might even meet someone who is a Sagittarian. New beginnings in the form of a different way to do things at work can lead to financial gains. If estranged, you could reunite. A health condition will need medical attention. Overall, your finances improve but money owed to you will still be a while coming. Avoid stressful situations and stop settling for less than what you truly deserve.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Avoid focussing on what you lack, as it could add to your woes. You are plagued by self-doubt, difficult colleagues and financial hurdles so lie low and avoid confrontation. An unhappy marriage could have more problems. Money will come but watch your expenses. Let go if you are in a one-sided relationship. Soon, likeminded people will come into your life and things will improve. Even though you achieve success at work, an underlying spiritual quest will help you.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Events testing your faith and new partnerships are on the anvil. You will be successful in a business or financial transaction. Team effort matters, so keep your staff happy. Singles could get married this month. Those in an existing relationship see it getting better. This could also indicate a pregnancy. Take some rest if you have been working too hard. Don’t be indecisive about new actions. A long-held dream is manifested on multiple levels. Trust your vision and make it happen.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Singles will change their mind about seeing someone based on something they do. New beginnings on the work and personal front are foretold; spot the opportunities which may not come again. At work, conflicts get resolved and things get better. A spiritual practice will help you find meaning in everything you do. Do not ignore health problems. Finances improve significantly. An inspired idea could lead to a new business partnership or relationship. Accept what comes your way for it is a life-changing opportunity.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Everything you think you had dealt with could return to test your growth. These could be an ex, old habits, money or health issues, and the answer lies in seeking spiritual guidance. You need to create balance in your life on top priority. Refocus your energies elsewhere and see how something negative turns into a positive experience. Finances are fairly stable. Some of you will badly want to change your line of work. Overall, things will progress towards a happy ending this month.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
You have divine protection this month as the cards indicate. Singles will stay unsuccessful in meeting someone they like. A sudden argument due to money matters could occur. Travel for work is indicated. A pet could need to go to the vet. Despite expenses, you need to stop worrying about money as it will come through multiple sources. Arguments will be resolved and look for a new approach to prevent them from happening again. Stay practical in all matters for best results.
