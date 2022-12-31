Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
The card you have drawn represents Gemini – this indicates that you could be focussing on communications and new ideas. If single, you could meet someone who is a Gemini. In a relationship, if things are blocked, they are not likely to improve right now. Paperwork keeps you busy, and at work you make a good impression on your seniors. If unwell, you will make a swift recovery. Money matters will prove to be very successful this month. You will successfully let go of the past.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
You could have a sense of foreboding or feel disturbed. This is specifically about a matter that is your top priority right now. Someone could be deceiving you so be careful, especially in a relationship. A trip could have unexpected hurdles. Control your emotions to avoid conflicts at work. Someone you trust is going to let you down badly. Health issues could be related to insomnia or cramps. Expect unforeseen events and accept things for what they are. Stay positive.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
You long to be free of every responsibility and seek success at the same time. If recently separated, let go and wait for destiny to bring someone special into your life. A person close to you could hurt you with their inconsiderate or irrational behaviour. If an unscheduled trip comes up, don’t say no as it could change your life. Blocks at work are temporary. Take a second opinion for a recurring health issue. Money from more than one source of income is indicated.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
Because it’s the Capricorn you draw this month, Cancer, you’re likely to be finicky. You’ll approach relationship problems with a sense of responsibility. A slump in your career is temporary. Mood swings will besiege you frequently. Any health issues with the throat means you are not saying what you really want to. Unexpected financial gains are on the anvil. A sudden business proposal leads to better prospects. You will stop chasing that which is an exercise in futility.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
The gregarious Leo will be in his or her element this month, but hang on, Tarot suggests some spiritual seeking too. Singles will find many suitors even as they pine for someone else. You may travel for work or health reasons. A trip will be disappointing. If you are stuck in a rut at work, be patient as a new challenge is coming. Money will come in and older dues will get settled. Don’t start a business venture with a friend.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
You will seek the positives a good relationship or friendship brings, and avoid strife. If in love, clarity is needed before a commitment can be made. A short trip can be a pleasant experience. At work, dream big and move, success will be yours. Someone you least expect to will help you in matters related to finance, job or lifestyle. Express what you want clearly to the universe and let go. A long-standing money issue will get resolved amicably.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
Confusion and self-doubt could bog you down as you avoid confronting a person or a problem. Singles could meet someone who may be already married. Avoid travelling if possible. A loss of job or conflicts with colleagues is indicated. Do not overthink or take on more work than you can handle as it is the root cause of your anxiety. Avoid a feeling of lack as you have enough money to meet your requirements. Think of new approaches at work.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
A sudden change in a current problematic situation is on the anvil. Singles could soon have an intense love affair. Things take a positive turn at home and at work. Self-employed people should be on the lookout as someone they meet could lead to increased income or a new business opportunity. A good time to start new projects as you attract what you need from the universe. All these changes on the surface will lead to spiritual growth as well.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
Make a plan and move accordingly is what the cards advise. Right now, for most of you, your career is your priority. If single, you could meet someone – be careful, they could be married already. Your position at work improves; expect a promotion. An ex could try and win you back. Profits increase for those in business. Eat healthy and high energy foods for better health. In every activity, be thorough. Do not agree to something you are not keen on.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
A troubling situation could resolve itself or a reunion is on the anvil. Singles could be nursing heartbreak and want to stay away from entanglements. If business has been dull, it will pick up. Those at jobs will be appreciated for their work. Some of you may withdraw emotionally from those who stress you. If unwell, you will recover. Money is slow in coming so patience is needed. Remove self-destructive patterns from your life and practice visualisation for better results.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
The card drawn indicates that there could be a sudden change in an existing situation. You could be at a crossroads regarding work, love and paperwork. Eventually, you will be successful. Singles could meet someone they may have a strong connection with and it will become a meaningful relationship. Unpleasant situations at work will dissipate, so be patient. Pay attention to your intuition. Money owed will be delayed but it will come through other sources. Let the universe help you out.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
Unexpected problems crop up which can leave you depressed. Compromising on every principle for the sake of love is a no-go for you. There could be delays and frustrations at work and at home. Lower your expectations as people will disappoint you. A recurring health problem can only be managed but it won’t be erased completely. Though you have enough money to get by, circumstances this month will make you anxious about finances. Depend on yourself for best results.
This makes me look forward to decemeber… good news Aries! Mixed expectations but more good…