The card drawn indicates that there could be a sudden change in an existing situation. You could be at a crossroads regarding work, love and paperwork. Eventually, you will be successful. Singles could meet someone they may have a strong connection with and it will become a meaningful relationship. Unpleasant situations at work will dissipate, so be patient. Pay attention to your intuition. Money owed will be delayed but it will come through other sources. Let the universe help you out.