Aries: March 21 – April 20
New beginnings, a coming together of everything almost as if by magic and a new significant love affair will keep the April-born busy. Beware of someone trying to cheat you; don’t believe everything you see. A trip may have to be postponed. Some of you may look for a new job; the self-employed could also take on a partner. Avoid being too stubborn and defiant. Money is good, especially for those in business. An idea you held will be manifested.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
The bull draws the card representing the fiery ram, making them extra active and decisive this month, with short bursts of energy. Business goals and self-growth are the focus and professional contacts will grow. Don’t shut down in a relationship problem; stay open for quick resolution. Accept any invitations that involve travel. Singles could meet someone new or get a proposal for marriage. Watch for headaches or back problems; an exercise routine will help. Your decisions and actions will impact your environment.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
Don’t stress over delays; they are temporary. Learn from repeated patterns to change and grow spiritually. A new opportunity to make money will come your way. Repeat clients bring more business for the self-employed. Avoid feeling like a martyr if you are married. Ensure you rest enough. Beware of someone who will leave you holding the bill. Money problems end. The universe knows what it is doing – send out the energy of gratitude and receive more than you expect.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
New beginnings in some areas of your life are on the anvil. Singles will see success in personal and professional life. If stuck in an unhappy marriage, it could get worse. Money owed to you could be delayed. Avoid getting too sensitive about work-related issues. The self-employed should let a problem just be and wait for it to resolve itself. Some of you might come across a new career option. Believe in yourself and the quality of your work for best results.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
By the end of this year, Leos will have had a 360-degree shift in their thinking; spiritual growth, wanting to move on and seeking answers will be their top focus this month. Singles will not find the depth they seek in their current relationships. Matters related to property could have complications. Some of you may look for more creatively satisfying work; and choose it over a high salary even. Slowing down is mandatory to prevent illness. Things will work out in your favour eventually.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
Hibernate, dwell on your situation, or meditate – whatever works for Virgos is required in February to tide over any problems. A project that was in cold storage could get revived at work; but the office environment could get unpleasant. Do not neglect a health problem and seek medical advice. Disputes and the slow pace of debts being repaid will be frustrating; be patient. Any unpleasant situation at work or in your personal life, or any disappointment, is only temporary.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
You seek answers to spiritual questions this month; or want to be alone to find solutions to existing problems. A cycle is coming to an end, and you will be happy again if you have been depressed. Those trying to sell a home will succeed in doing so. Appreciation and more money are predicted on the work front. Money comes in for your efforts at work. Any kind of negative feelings will be replaced with happiness.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Be on your guard against deceptive situations, colleagues or business associates. Singles should verify if their new dates are not already married as the card signifies a clandestine love affair. Don’t ignore any feelings of dread or unease – there could be a message. A trip could turn out to be unpleasant. Avoid work related conflicts by controlling your emotions. Someone close could disappoint you tremendously. Though money owed to you comes in, you could still feel let down. Trust your intuition.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
An extremely busy month for Sagittarians but don’t take on more than you can handle. Some of you want to tie up loose ends and move on – whether from a job or to a new home. Those in a relationship might be seeking clarity. Don’t try to revive it if it is at a dead end. Don’t let family take advantage and set boundaries. There could be a loss of income. Follow your goals and don’t accept anything but the best.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Short trips, meeting with friends and work keep Capricorns busy. Some of you might want to let something go in order to gain something else. If recovering from a break-up, an incident will give you hope for the future. A new job offer or project will lift you out of a slump. If depressed or facing health issues, practice self-care to get better. Finances are especially good this month. The self-employed will find a way to promote their business.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
Some of you might want to change your occupation. Those in a relationship may feel stifled a bit, but focus on your spiritual goals and the feeling will pass. If looking to sell your property, it will get sold. Don’t let money issues make you say yes to a project you don’t want to work on. Use your mind and rationale to deal with any problem cropping up this month. Watch for mishaps around the home with gizmos and while driving.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
A change in lifestyle triggered by a loss is predicted. A rocky relationship will end; but new beginnings are coming. Expect hurdles on the work front; as also a loss of income. The changes occurring are divinely ordained, so accept them as you will be successful by adapting to your circumstances. An unpleasant situation will end. An ailment or a death of someone close will make you change your lifestyle. Stop controlling situations and let go; let the universe be your guide.
This makes me look forward to decemeber… good news Aries! Mixed expectations but more good…