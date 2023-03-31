Aries: March 21 – April 20
You could find yourself torn between two tempting options at work or in your personal life. You will have to take action or decide on the best way forward in these situations. For the self-employed, new options open up which will bring money from a different source. Some of you may be feeling stuck in a rocky marriage. What looked like a lost proposition will actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise. Go beyond the superficial to feel blessed.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
A good month as emotional abundance takes centre stage. An unexpected meeting with someone will change your destiny. Trips may have to be postponed. Work sees ups and downs but the money will come. Things could get intense while discussing the health of a parent. Those prone to moodiness could experience highs and lows. Delayed funds will arrive soon. Focus your energy on areas that give you satisfaction. What you want will come to you; just not in the form you imagined.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A lot of emotional spring cleaning can occur as you work on your issues with self-love, healing and spiritual growth. This is because you realise you can only change yourself. Work keeps you busy but expect conflict with colleagues over paperwork. If work is too much, you might look for something less stressful. A new beginning is foretold so a marriage or pregnancy could occur. An upsetting situation could occur regarding a pet or a family member. Avoid binge eating or drinking.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
A time to plan and focus on your next career move; no other area of your life is more important right now. An estranged ex could try to win you back. Singles should be careful; they could meet someone who is already married. Self-employed should look at the minutest details before signing legal documents. A reconciliation with a family member is on the cards. Increase your intake of high energy foods. Profits and income are on the rise. Proceed methodically with every move.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
The card for Pisces is drawn, making Leos a tad dreamy or moody. You could take up a creative hobby. Work and meetings keep you busy. If you have started dating recently, progress will be slow. Single women might find someone they are seeing emotionally immature in case they are considering getting serious. Communication is the focus on all fronts this month – at work and in life. Don’t let others’ emotions impact you. Problems with your knees or legs are indicated.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
The card for Virgo is drawn, making the September born even more finicky this month. Some of you could be heartbroken over a failed relationship or separation. At work, the recognition you deserve is coming your way. A family member could get very sick; watch your own health too. Money owed to you will be a while coming. A new avenue or paradigm shift is foretold. Stay detached till you find the right course of action.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
The card drawn indicates that some of your thoughts will soon transition to action. You could face a dilemma within due to suppressed thoughts and emotions. Singles will be too preoccupied for romance. Assert yourself where you can and should. At work, a finished project brings profits; speak your mind with courage and you could get that raise or promotion you seek. A chance meeting could trigger introspection on your life’s goals. Any legal battle over money will go in your favour.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Some long-standing issue in your work or personal life could suddenly take a turn. Several short and happy trips are foretold. Work is good and you could get a promotion. An overall feeling of positivity is a sign of good things to come. Debts will be repaid and more money is on the way. The self-employed could get a new opportunity to try out something new which is a chance to learn or gain experience. Trust your intuition.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
You could find yourself at a crossroads in various aspects of your life right now. Any stress due to these is temporary. Singles will meet that special one with whom they have an instant connection. A wish at work will be fulfilled even before you voice it, but you may have to deal with some unpleasant situations or colleagues. Pay attention to your intuition and dreams, they have a message. Wait for signs from the universe for matters to sort themselves out.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Singles could be overwhelmed with an intense and life-changing love affair. Good news on the career front is expected through a promotion or raise. The self-employed could get increased queries regarding their services. Those in a relationship could face trust issues. Someone you know could fall seriously ill. A new venture can bring substantial financial gains. You will start living in a state of surrender to the universe. In matters of love or career, luck is on your side this month.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
New beginnings are in store as things come together on the work and personal front. For the self-employed, a boost of finances could see you buying something expensive. A light-hearted mood is a refreshing change from the Aquarian habit of overthinking. Some of you may give yourselves a makeover. If you have been sick, you will recover. A new opportunity or a new relationship could come your way. Be positive about the future and indulge in retail therapy without worrying about money.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Some of you may be feeling stuck in your current situation. Things could get difficult due to some upheavals in your relationship. Keep the channel of communication open to resolve problems. A project that is not taking off needs a different approach. Stress could cause aches and pains. Expenses equal income this month so you may want to avoid overspending. If experiencing inner conflicts and emotional mood swings, they will soon be a thing of the past. A positive change is right around the corner, be patient.
This makes me look forward to decemeber… good news Aries! Mixed expectations but more good…