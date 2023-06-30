Aries: March 21 – April 20
A destiny card is drawn for you this month – so it’s better to go with the flow than resist if there are challenges. Work is difficult as problems mount and results are not visible. A relationship could be rocky but it won’t break. Singles could get married this month. Avoid overworking; take regular breaks. Financial hurdles too could come but they are short-lived. Money will come soon. If making a major decision, plan everything and take a second opinion if need be.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
Singles could meet someone through work or at a social gathering. A job offer that improves your financial health could come your way. If you like someone, make the first move and things will flow smoothly. If undecided, wait for what you truly desire. Practice gratitude and living in a state of abundance. Avoid binge drinking; a family member who was unwell will recover. The self-employed should not shy away from self-promotion. Take the help of your team to improve your business.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
The card representing Libra shows up, making the mercurial May and June born more balanced in their approach, especially to matters of the mind. Some of you will mend past relationships that are fractured. Whatever the challenge this month, deal with it with your mind; it is not the time to think emotionally. For any infections, try a new-age remedy. Think of a new approach to old problems and consider the point of view of others for best results.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Some of you may want to leave your job and start your own business. Be careful with paperwork if you do. A good time for singles as they could meet someone special. Those in a relationship will feel the lack of a real connection. An end of delays in stuck situations is foretold. The self-employed will see their profits increase. Take the initiative in matters of importance for best results. Though things are still in a flux, you will achieve your goal.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
The chariot card appears again for Leos, as it did for the annual forecast. The universe seems to be in a hurry to convince you to create balance in your life. Introspect in moments of solitude to know what it is that your soul seeks. Matters related to property could take an unexpected twist. If plateauing in your career, learn a new skill or look for something more satisfying. Slow down and take ample rest. Things will work out better than expected.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
The universe is asking you to not repeat old patterns. Let go of a painful situation as holding on or trying to resolve it is not helping. A new opportunity to make money will come your way. The self-employed will see some profits and repeat customers. The current situation could make you anxious but it is better to rest it out than worry about it. A job offer or a business proposal could come along. A difficult time will soon end.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Singles could enter a relationship that could alter their current lifestyle. Women going through problems with their spouses need to resolve past issues with their father or brother, if need be, to reduce friction with the partner. Inner child healing works wonders. At work, you are in charge and finances are good too. Take care of your teeth. An opportunity at work or in your personal life could change your life. Improved conditions all around and most of your wishes will come true.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
You want to work on improving your self or healing past wounds. Self-love is required for things to get better. Singles won’t meet the one who feels right just yet. Work is busy and some of you may look for a job that is easier. A family member or a pet could need medical attention. Payment owed to you will start coming in. Take a risk with your ideas and chances are you will be successful. Be decisive and clear about your goals.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
A difficult month as a family member could end up in hospital. A rocky patch in a relationship is temporary but if married, the separation will be permanent. Work life is good with new ideas and financial gain on the anvil. Stomach problems need to be checked. A settlement boosts your funds. What seems like a loss is a chance to grow spiritually and the best course of action is to wait for things to get resolved on their own.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
Those in a relationship will want to forge a deeper bond but the blocks remain. Singles could meet someone but the relationship won’t progress. Those looking for a new job could find one more suited to their skills. Do not ignore any chest related discomfort or health issues whether it is about your lungs or your heart. A conflict will make it difficult for you to convey your point of view. Choose to do without than compromise on your integrity.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
A long-term situation can suddenly change depending on the current scenario. You wish for a certain issue will get resolved once and for all. Singles will meet someone they will have an instant strong connection with. An unexpected offering will come along in your work life that will surprise you. A short trip is on the anvil. Unpleasant situations at work are temporary. Pay attention to your dreams and gut feelings. A payment could get delayed but will come from a different source.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
Some of you may feel tied down in a relationship because of your recent spiritual growth. Sudden problems will come along on all fronts; these are temporary. If you are planning to sell property, you will find a buyer easily. Those looking for a change of job won’t agree to the one being offered because you were saying yes for the wrong reasons. Take care of your health. The self-employed will have a business opportunity come to them.
This makes me look forward to decemeber… good news Aries! Mixed expectations but more good…