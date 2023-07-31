Aries: March 21 – April 20
|
The card for Libra appears, making the fiery Aries a bit more cautious. Singles will finally move on from a past relationship. They could meet someone who is in the legal profession or a Libran. Any problems that come up, deal with in the mind, not with the heart. At work, a difficult project gets completed successfully. Though finances are upbeat, there is some stress around them. Stay detached and don’t be afraid to express your views on a problematic situation.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|
Tarot advises to put yourself centrestage this month. In other words, practice self-love and see how people react positively towards you. Those looking to sell property will be successful. Financial prospects improve all around. An allergy could flare up due to stress. You will no longer focus on unproductive issues and guidance from the universe will point you in the right direction. A long-desired wish will soon be fulfilled. Be true to yourself and things will work out in your favour.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|
A major arcana and a number two, drawn for the twins, indicates a lull in the flow. Those who are estranged, could reconcile with their partners. The self-employed will see their business pick up gradually and those in a job could earn a well-deserved bonus. Singles who are dating will still have to wait for an answer whether the relationship is going forward or not. If unwell, you will make a full recovery. A secret revealed will change your perception about a situation.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|
Your income and expenses will level out this month. A romance could get rocky due to upsetting circumstances or negative feelings on both sides. You could face legal action due to a breach of a contract. A personal problem could get resolved in a positive way. Stress-related health issues are foretold. Singles could meet someone who will impact their life significantly. They could also provide solutions to existing problems. Stay calm and don’t take on too much of everything.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|
After the chariot card last month, this time the temperance card reiterates the need for balance for the August born. An ex could return and you could have one encounter with them that will bring much-needed closure. At home, family members could act up. Some of you might have an intense spiritual experience if you are on that path. Maintain emotional balance and moderation in all matters. This will lead to spiritual growth and transformation that is long lasting.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|
Not an easy month for Virgos as health issues, minor mishaps and feeling restricted could mentally bog you down. Your worldly relationships could weigh you down as you progress on your spiritual journey. Those looking to sell their property will be successful. You could turn down a job offer though it pays you more. Gizmos around the home could cause trouble, so be careful. Money matters too could be a cause for worry, but you will make enough to get by.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|
Ask yourself what is it that you are afraid to let go of? Wanting security is fine but the past is holding you back from the future. Even singles could be hesitant to go forward in a relationship because they are still focussed on an ex-partner. A business opportunity will come to you. Any troubling health conditions need to be addressed immediately or they could get worse. Finances are good but any underlying anxiety or insecurity needs healing.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|
The intense and secretive Scorpio draws the card for Capricorn, making them practical and light-hearted this month. Those in a relationship will deal with problems in a mature manner ensuring a positive outcome whether it works out or not. A rocky relationship could come to an end. If you have issues with your throat, it could be that you are not expressing yourself fully or not willing to listen. Be open to others’ points of views. Let go of forcing outcomes.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|
A bit of everything will grab your attention this month. Travel, spiritual quests and relationships will have you going through mood swings. A trip could help. Those in a relationship might hit a rocky patch due to trust issues. Expect fights with family members too. All this stress can cause aches and pains. Moneywise you will do better than expected. Your mind will help you find a solution that helps you detach from all the drama around you.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|
You draw the card for Gemini this month, which could make the practical Capricorns a little more impulsive. Singles could meet someone with a mercurial temperament. Business trips will be successful and financially rewarding. Health for the unwell gets better and a reconciliation with an estranged ex or friend is on the anvil. People of the opposite gender will be helpful. A karmic cycle is coming to a close and a new one is beginning. Let go of the past.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|
You might feel the need for a break. Singles could get involved in a sudden love affair or even get married. Avoid irregular sleep times and eat healthy. Delegate responsibilities at work. Your bank balance improves. A long-standing situation that has caused you stress will end. Friends and colleagues are supportive. Take time out to travel and pursue your interests for a happier frame of mind. Have faith in the universe and something you wish for will come true.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|
The Leo card for a water sign indicates a conflict of some sort. You could face challenges in your work or family life. Singles could still hesitate to make a commitment. Use your nurturing skills to overcome a difficult situation – this could pertain to a rebellious child or a partner with trust issues. At work, do what it takes to get the job done, the rewards will come. Positive outcomes are foretold for the self-employed. Money owed to you will be paid in full.