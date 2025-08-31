Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|You need to let go of the anxiety or insecurity you are holding on to. A long-distance relationship will survive if both partners make the effort required. The self-employed could get a chance for business at their doorstep. Focus on your work if your love life is going nowhere. Take a second opinion for a health issue. Watch out for your pet’s health too. Someone you share great rapport with could want to do business with you.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|Some of you may move closer to the place of your birth. Others may focus on philosophical and spiritual issues. A feeling of being stagnant in a relationship or job will push you to act and change your situation. The card drawn shows Sagittarius energy, so the home-loving Taureans might want to venture outdoors for a bit. New ideas at work will be lucrative. Don’t neglect health issues that crop up – even minor ones. Don’t ignore red flags.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|Ask yourself which area of your life needs balance right now, then work towards attaining it. An ex could make a comeback; it will only lead to closure. Shift your focus and a stressful situation becomes positive. Professionals may be seeking a career change desperately, and they should look for other jobs. An old health issue could resurface if you are having other problems. Work on your mind, face your fears, and unexpected events will lead to happy endings.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A separation on your life is only temporary, but you need to work on your depression which has underlined your actions for long now. Money which involves paperwork is on its way. New ideas lead to phenomenal success at work. A rocky marriage could end due to infidelity. Stomach or prostate related issues could bog you down. Expect money through inheritance or a business deal. View every setback as an opportunity to grow within. Things will resolve themselves, and you will be spiritually guided.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|A busy month socialising for you gregarious lot – expect invites to weddings, events, social meet-ups. Go slow on outings and activities or you could end up feeling tired and run down. Singles could continue to pine for that one special love. A trip could end up being disastrous. Professionals need an extra dose of novelty to remain enthused about work. Avoid doing business with friends. A legal matter could go in your favour. Keep an open mind during arguments.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|You draw the card for Cancer so expect mood swings. If single, you could meet someone who is July-born. Work will vie for attention along with your romantic life. The self-employed will receive inquiries about their services. If in a relationship, you might want to put an end to the disrespect. Avoid bingeing to deal with bad moods. Your best success will come when you act with integrity. What is meant for you will find its way to you.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|This could be a difficult month as some heartache is indicated. If in a relationship, you will want to see change before you take things further, or forgive. Whatever the situation, this is not a month to be impulsive so control your anger or panic and don’t act without thinking. Divine delays will work in your favour. Money held up will soon come to you. Take a break from work and all your problems. What’s gone will be replaced with something better.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Walking away from a painful relationship may be harder than you think. Expect surprises in matters of your personal equations with others. Avoid letting your emotions overpower you at work. A creative project could bring much joy. Straighten out finances and start saving though more money is coming. If you feel trapped in a situation, know that it is temporary. Do not believe any negative remarks or gossip about others. Thorough efforts and unexpected opportunities will bring success.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|It’s time to let go of certain situations, especially painful ones. Speak up in a relationship if you are suppressing your thoughts and feelings. Singles might meet someone but there will be no sizzle. Some of you may even end a relationship and walk away. Watch out for eye infections. Finances could be tight this month so spend wisely. Events will give you a chance to respond differently and change old patterns. Overall, things are getting better so be patient. .
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|A tough month with stress at work and in relationships. No escaping your reality even though you have deluded yourself thus far. Home improvement is on the anvil. A relationship could end. Question others and their motives to make life easier for you. Crying will help you heal if you are mentally in a bad place. Avoid negative thoughts and don’t lose hope. Financial issues will get resolved soon as a new project comes along. Express gratitude for support received.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|September will bring a dilemma in some area of your life, asking you to make a choice. A situation that seemed negative will turn out to be a blessing in disguise. This could be in the realm of your work. Go with the flow and trust the universe. Building a healthy lifestyle will be a priority this month. Someone could be feeling trapped in an unhappy marriage. Money comes from multiple sources. You may start socialising more as your hermit mode ends.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Singles could still be pining for the one they lost. Watch out for a clandestine love affair. Take a break to let go of mental stress. Instead of focusing on what you lack, practice gratitude for all that you have. Lie low at work if there are arguments happening. A new style of functioning will bring success at work. People who share your vibe will come into your life. Some of you may choose to walk away rather than participate in unethical activities.