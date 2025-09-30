Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|Avoid doing anything in the extremes this month, as it could boomerang on you. Focus on resolving a longstanding problem – but with the card reversed, progress will be slower than expected. Family members could test your patience. Take a break at work or it could affect your health negatively. Some of you may feel ignored or let down by your spouse. Money comes in slower than usual. Change direction in vital areas to see better outcomes.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|Expect a turnaround – if things have been going downhill, they will get better. An ex could make a comeback, but you may not want them back. Expect a sudden change in important matters. Your expenses could increase. If you are not happy at work, make changes or look for something more to your liking. It could be affecting your moods too. An unhappy marriage could end. A family member could be draining you so set boundaries.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|You chose the card for Virgo, which may make you a bit finicky this month. A separation from a loved one might be painful. The self-employed might feel stagnation as things don’t move fast enough. A divorce is imminent for someone you know. You will have to chase money owed to you. Let your ego go and let divine guidance hold your hand. Find activities you enjoy and pursue them in your low moments. Stay detached to resolve conflicts.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A difficult month as discord and a possible break-up are on the cards, though you may reunite. Events or people force you to introspect and deal with what emerges. Stomach issues or the prostate gland [for men] will need medical attention. A rocky marriage may end, possibly due to infidelity. Finances are good, and you may even inherit some money. Be patient in difficult situations. A new venture at work will prove to be profitable. A new partner or lover is predicted.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|If you have just started dating, you will be undecided about taking it further. A business deal will close successfully. Travel for work will be successful. The self-employed can expect substantial profits. Take care of your health before worrying about others. An idea you had will manifest with profits. Listen to your heart and don’t over-stretch yourself to do what you can’t. Focus on productive activities and people who are more in alignment with your goals.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Your desire this month is to walk away from an oppressive situation or change jobs. If you are feeling restricted in a relationship, use it to grow spiritually. Sale of property will be successful. Some of you may change your mind about that new job opportunity. If in a relationship, you might walk away to be with someone else. Watch out for dominating family members. Finances remain stable. The problem is with others, so adopt the ‘let them’ theory for mental peace.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|Some of you might want to end a relationship or leave a dead-end job. Expect mood swings or difficult situations from family. A new approach to work will prove to be lucrative. Though finances are improving, collecting what is owed to you could still be problematic. Singles will meet someone new. Any health condition needs a check. A friend will help you get a new perspective. You will no longer be willing to settle for less than what you truly deserve.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|Legal matters, settlements and sale of a home are predicted this month. Singles will prefer staying on their own rather than with someone as a compromise. Expenses could shoot up so be careful how you spend. Watch out for an insecure colleague at work. A karmic cycle comes to an end and a new one begins. A marriage could break if under stress. If a friendship is under strain, you make the first attempt at resolving it.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|A happy month ahead especially in the realm of your emotions. Whatever happens there is a feeling of contentment within you that remains unshakeable. Singles believe they deserve better, and better is coming. Work life will see highs and lows; the setbacks are temporary. Those in a relationship will be evaluating it thoroughly, especially the risks involved. Don’t hold the past as a barometer for the present or future. Avoid making impulsive decisions in matters of the heart. .
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|An important event could occur in your life in October – you’ve picked the Star card. A surprise financial break, a shopping spree or a lucky win could boost your mood. If looking to sell a property, it will get sold. Someone may influence you enough to give purpose to your life. A special friend will make you feel safe. You will no longer chase that which is unproductive. Your angels and spirit guides will send you messages – be sure to pay attention.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|A month of healing, happiness and for eligible singles, an intense love affair. An ex could make a re-entry into your life and you two might just get back together. Watch your food and sleeping patterns as they indicate what is wrong with your health. Finances improve even if they’ve felt tight for a while. To improve your relationships with others, increase your faith in God. You have the full support of the universe in all areas of your life.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Singles will put dating on the back burner for a while. The self-employed will see their business pick up if things have been slow lately. If in a relationship, don’t push for a resolution; give it time. A problem gets resolved amicably. Women need to visit a gynaecologist for a check-up. Setting boundaries is important this month as you develop a sense of self-worth. Aspects of your life are changing on multiple levels so be patient on all fronts.