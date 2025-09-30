Your desire this month is to walk away from an oppressive situation or change jobs. If you are feeling restricted in a relationship, use it to grow spiritually. Sale of property will be successful. Some of you may change your mind about that new job opportunity. If in a relationship, you might walk away to be with someone else. Watch out for dominating family members. Finances remain stable. The problem is with others, so adopt the ‘let them’ theory for mental peace.