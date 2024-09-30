Aries: March 21 – April 20
Aries can expect a lot of movement and action this month. Singles could meet someone they feel they have a soul connection with. Expect a pleasant surprise at work or in your business – almost like a wish being granted. Trust your intuition in legal matters. Stress could lower your energy levels. A confrontation may occur at work, but it will dissipate. Financial negotiations will go in your favour. Avoid over-analysing a situation and trust your guidance when it is time for action.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
New ideas leading to more work is foretold. Singles could get swept off their feet with a new love. Thorough paperwork leads to positive outcomes. A relationship or marriage could be on the verge of a break-up. Any problems you have can be resolved by thinking them through instead of getting emotional. Finances could be a cause to worry but some of you will get a chance to expand your business. Believe in yourself and your work for best results.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
A month of planning – whether it is to change your lifestyle or your job. Someone you meet by chance could lead to profits. An unexpected trip could be on the anvil. A promotion at work makes you confident and positive. Increase your intake of healthy food. The self-employed will see an increase in profits. If you have a plan in mind, someone could help you make it a reality. The thoroughness of your work is appreciated and will lead to an increase in income.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
Singles may find themselves in the midst of an unusual relationship. An old flame might make a comeback. Some of you might want a short break to escape from the monotony. If getting over a trauma or heartbreak of any kind, it is time to heal your emotions. If a current relationship deepens, it could indicate marriage if both partners are inclined. An uncomfortable situation is ending. Keep pursuing your goals. If you want better relationships, strengthen your faith in God.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
Leos need to pull themselves out of any rut they may have gotten into. But, if you have been in a phase where nothing interests you or are not motivated to do much, get a grip on your emotions and get back to living. The self-employed will do good business, and a new job offer could come for those looking. Avoid substance abuse during low phases. Get your act together and have faith that better times are on their way to you.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
A stressful month as a loved one could get hospitalised. In a relationship, a break-up is temporary no matter how bad things seem. Money comes in through an inheritance and other avenues. Take care of your health as ignoring any issues could lead to bigger problems. A marriage could break due to egos or infidelity. Allow matters to resolve on their own. A new idea at work could lead to sizeable profits. Use every setback to grow spiritually.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
Singles will be ready to date again; and those in a relationship might be thinking of living together. You will see a lot of your past efforts bring rewards this month. Avoid bingeing on food or alcohol as you will be too busy with work to undo its after-effects. A new business or reviving an old one also brings extra income. Or, a business opportunity could be profitable for the self-employed. Be confident about accepting new offers or selling your ideas.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
Scorpios could become even more secretive this month. Women with reproductive health issues should seek professional help. Singles will not want to focus on a relationship right now. The self-employed will see significant progress and an increase in finances. Trust your intuition for every big decision you need to make. Spiritually, you will do what feels right. Recognising old patterns is a good way to focus on your goals. Visualise your desired outcomes to make them a reality faster.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
Singles will be busy with work and home to find time to date. A misunderstanding or sudden confrontation will prove beneficial as it makes you change direction. You have divine protection where money is concerned so even if your income fluctuates, it will keep coming in through multiple sources. An argument could lead to a falling out with a friend or boss. Others could receive an inheritance or an idea to operate differently at work. A cycle is coming to an end.
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
You draw the best card in the pack, so expect growth at all levels. An impromptu trip could be life-changing. Singles who’ve recently had a break-up may want to heal before dating again. Blocks at work or the inability to get a job if unemployed, are temporary. Get in touch with all your feelings if you want to feel upbeat again. Take a second opinion for a recurring medical problem. Money comes in from multiple sources. Expect some change in all aspects of your life.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
The appearance of this card indicates that a sudden change is on the anvil. Short trips could keep you busy in October. Some of you may get some news or you might make a decision that will affect your income. It could be a change of job. Singles will meet someone eligible or receive a proposal. An overall feeling of positivity keeps you upbeat. Finances too take an upswing. Advancement towards personal goals is also predicted. Have faith in the Almighty.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
A stressful situation will eventually turn out to be a lucky break. Avoid confrontations with family members. Your efforts don’t seem to be helping you utilise your true potential at work. All your problems will bog you down mentally so avoid focussing on them. Singles or those in a relationship could get married. If feeling exhausted, take a break. Financial losses too could occur; unexpected expenses may add to your woes. Avoid impulsive decisions and lie low till things improve on their own.