Aries: March 21 – April 20
|A tight month with expenses equalling income even as you juggle responsibilities. Thoughts and feelings not voiced will cause misunderstandings in relationships. Solutions are available; you only have to look. Find new ways to approach existing problems at work. Stay away from family members if you are going through a difficult time. If you are going through any inner turmoil, it will soon end and you will have peace. Stay calm and if faced with multiple choices, stick to one.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|You draw the card for Gemini, nudging the stubborn Taurus toward greater flexibility. In relationships, differences may linger as neither partner makes the first move to reconcile. Paperwork of all kinds will keep you busy, conveniently saving you from overthinking emotional matters. Financially, you’ll do exceedingly well and see tangible rewards. This month revolves around two key themes: release and letting go. A reunion with those in power may open unexpected doors – advancing career, enriching personal connections, or both.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|A turning point of a month for Geminis, as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity may come along. If in a relationship, your partner’s actions might push you to end it. A short trip could lead you to meeting someone new or they may help with your work. Resolve your conflicts – inner and outer – for improvement on the work front. The self-employed may decide to end a business. Someone you love could have a heart attack. There could be an argument over money.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|A stressful month ahead; you or someone you know may need hospitalisation. You will try to come out of a depressed state of mind to work things out. A break-up is temporary, for those in a relationship. However, a marriage could end – due to work or infidelity. Males should have their prostate checked. Finances are good as you get extra money through a settlement or an inheritance. Look at loss as a chance to grow from within.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|The end of delays and fast-moving energy signifies November for Leos. Singles could start an important relationship. A person you know or meet could be instrumental in helping you make a change for the better. This could be related to travel plans. Good news from a relative related to legal matters will bring cheer. Improvement in health and finances are expected. You can also expect new business opportunities. Stagnancy ends and everything stuck now moves forward. The universe has your back.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|Singles will make an important decision regarding someone they are dating. A new business will emerge successful; a happy surprise. Those trying for a baby, could get pregnant. Take a break from overthinking and paperwork. There could be a marriage in the family. Take care of your body; you cannot pour from an empty cup. You can’t go wrong this month, with decisions or actions. Listen to your heart and trust your gut. You will successfully turn an idea into reality.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|You draw the card for Taurus, making Librans stand a bit firmer on decisions made; which is a good thing. An ex could return. Be careful while driving. Emotional issues at home could impact your work so learn to compartmentalise. Maintain detachment in front of those who push your buttons but, if need be, speak your mind. Remember, anger is that part of you that loves you. If your finances are not in order, spend time straightening them out. Misunderstandings will get resolved.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|While you may drift into nostalgia, it is time to release the past and move forward. If an old trauma continues to hold you back, practicing inner child healing can help you let go. A deeply spiritual experience may open your heart to new connections if single. A short trip or a new business idea is on the horizon. For professionals, a new job opportunity will lift spirits. Fatigue and health issues signal rest is needed. Finances prove stronger than expected.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|A happy month as there could be a celebration at hand. Singles will have an intense love affair. An ex makes a comeback – do you want them now? Work keeps you busy and a new technology or app could make it easier. Watch out for irregular eating times and try to maintain a routine. Finances will improve. Expect support in all areas of your life from friends or family. Practice healing for any unresolved pain. Trust in the higher power. .
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|An unpleasant experience may surprisingly turn into a stroke of luck. At work, you could feel overworked and undervalued, so avoid taking frustrations out on coworkers. A marriage may hit a rocky patch, with efforts to resolve issues proving unhelpful. Financial setbacks will be temporary. Expect the unexpected in a project or through undue expenses. Begin or practice a spiritual ritual daily for grounding. Instead of asking “why me,” ask “what is this teaching me” to overcome negativity.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|Since the card drawn is a two, it suggests a waiting phase for outcomes. Legal settlements, marriages, or divorces may feature, either personally or within your circle. Singles will seek greater exclusivity in relationships. If planning to sell your home and move, success is indicated. A family member could face difficulties in their marriage. Expenses may run high, but finances will soon stabilise. This marks the close of a destined cycle and the beginning of a fresh new one.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|Aces signal fresh beginnings. While you may feel drawn to continue with the familiar, stay open to change and possible replacements. In relationships, a stronger involvement from your spouse is likely. If working from home, expect a surge in business or profits. Health shows overall improvement, and new-age remedies may help with minor issues. Money previously held up will be released. Be proactive in taking steps to improve circumstances. Stay positive – even a little retail therapy can uplift you.