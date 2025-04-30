Reading Time: 5 minutes
Aries: March 21 – April 20
|A month to delve into one’s emotions. If you are friend zoning someone, ask yourself if you want something deeper. Or, if you are in a relationship, ask if this is what you really want. A short trip could be on the anvil. At work, some of you may want a job with a wider reach and a learning curve. A long-standing financial problem will get resolved and money is assured. A new friend could prove to be a blessing in disguise.
Taurus: April 21 – May 20
|The bull draws the card for Libra which makes them more amenable this month. Let go of the past if you are looking to start dating again. Be cautious while driving or travelling. You will cut through problems at work with your ideas but expect a stressful month. Any infection that persists needs a second opinion. Expect stress related to money matters. Find different ways of connecting or seeing the other’s perspective for best results. Remain detached in all situations.
Gemini: May 21 – June 20
|You might find yourself going down memory lane. Singles still in pining mode will now be open to meeting someone new. Expect support at work from a superior which could lead to a promotion or a bonus. This will rejuvenate you too if you are unhappy at work. Finances remain positive. If feeling tired, give yourself a break. Expect reunions with friends and family. Spiritual growth where you learn to let go of desires is foretold. Things will work out better than expected.
Cancer: June 21 – July 20
|An Aquarian woman could help you significantly at work or in your personal life as you drew the card for Aquarius. Metaphysical and humanitarian causes could interest you. Singles could meet someone who may be Aquarian. The attraction will be mutual. A job offer is on the anvil. You will receive money related to paperwork – like a property being sold. Those starting out in college might consider a profession in healthcare for major success. Take some time out to detox spiritually.
Leo: July 21 – August 20
|Fast moving energy and rapid change in the emotional realm is coming. A strong desire could lead to self-healing. Singles could meet someone new. Short trips might need to be undertaken. Seniors support you at work and there just might be a promotion coming along. If you are in a serious relationship, expect a proposal. The self-employed might find a new business partner. Debts owed to you will be paid so be bold and ask for your money.
Virgo: August 21 – September 20
|If you’ve been busy, this card asks you to slow down, meditate and ask the right questions going forward. Those in a relationship will work on their issues if there are any, instead of calling it off. A past project could get restarted at work but the atmosphere there remains toxic. If unwell, you may need to see a doctor. A dispute over money can upset but it will get resolved. You will get what is in your destiny.
Libra: September 21 – October 20
|In a relationship, there could be tension due to a stressful situation. Try to support each other through it. A new approach to an idea at work brings positive results. External circumstances will help you get over an emotional problem – these could come via work or a friend. The month is fraught with tension and finances are tight too. A change of heart or a new job brings good results on all fronts. Whatever the difficulties you are facing this month are temporary.
Scorpio: October 21 – November 20
|A slightly difficult month as circumstances force you to let go of a desire or a lover. Express your feelings in a relationship or it could lead to an argument. Travel for health reasons could come up. Spend carefully this month as finances could be tight. Even if it feels like everything is going wrong currently, hold on as the situation will change for the better. A disputed financial settlement will go in your favour. Trust the process and pray.
Sagittarius: November 21 – December 20
|Someone close, possibly male could let you down badly. This could be a love interest. If feeling burnt out at work, take a break; it will do wonders. IF in a relationship, chances are it is going to take an unhappy turn. Watch out for health issues like haemorrhoids or constipation. Stand your ground during negotiations about money. A renewed sense of confidence will help you take responsibility and work towards changing what you don’t like about yourself or a situation. .
Capricorn: December 21 – January 20
|The ones in jobs might find themselves stuck in a hard place at work and could be looking for a change. If your relationship is stifling you, step back and analyse it from a spiritual perspective. What is your role in this situation? Those looking to sell property will find buyers. Some of you might find love with someone new and this will revive your spirits. Any problems that come along need to be addressed with a clear mind and no emotion.
Aquarius: January 21 – February 20
|You pick the card for Leo this month — it’s a time of heightened social energy, and you’re outgoing and gregarious.. Family gatherings, chance meetings with a Leo, and generally positive vibes are highlighted. Singles could meet someone special, sparking a passionate love affair, or a secret admirer might reveal their feelings. A surprise career advancement could bring unexpected joy. Meanwhile, those in unfulfilling relationships may decide to move on. You’re also drawn to new age remedies and alternative healing practices this month.
Pisces: February 21 – March 20
|An abundant month on all fronts. Singles could find love at work or in a social setting. A new job offer could come your way too. The self-employed will successfully promote their business and will see profits. If dating casually, you may need to wait for what you truly want instead of making a compromise. Avoid binge drinking. If you’ve had surgery, you will recover soon. In any discussion, be clear about your goals before you agree to anything.